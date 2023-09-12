Real Madrid is reportedly planning to secure a pre-contract agreement with PSG‘s Kylian Mbappe in January 2024, paving the way for the French sensation to join the club for free the following summer, reported by GOAL.

Los Blancos have allocated a substantial £200 million ($250 million) package to facilitate Mbappe's arrival, covering both his wages and a signing-on fee, according to reports from Sport. This move signifies Real Madrid's unwavering commitment to bring the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe's relationship with PSG had soured over the summer when he was sidelined during the club's pre-season tour in Japan due to contract disputes. The French World Cup winner had declined PSG's offer of a contract extension, which left the club eager to secure his future and ensure a substantial transfer fee if he were to leave in 2024.

While PSG has reportedly renewed its efforts to offer Mbappe an extended deal, the 22-year-old forward has yet to yield to the club's pressure. Real Madrid, on the other hand, opted not to make a marquee signing during the recent summer transfer window, showing their determination to acquire the PSG forward next summer.

Mbappe's return to action in the new Ligue 1 season has been impressive, with five goals in just three appearances. This serves as a clear indication of his undiminished quality and desirability in the transfer market.

As the January transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on the potential pre-contract agreement between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe, with the prospect of his move to the Spanish capital heightening the anticipation and excitement of football fans worldwide.