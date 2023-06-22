Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admits he could leave the Bundesliga giants this summer for first-team football. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich for £21m from Ajax last summer. The Dutch Maestro was considered one of the biggest talents in Europe by Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. It is reported that the Bavarians fought off the competition from Manchester United for his signature.

The 21-year-old Liverpool target has made 33 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel this season, but only six of those appearances came as starts. In an interview with ESPN, Gravenberch admitted that he was frustrated by his lack of playing time at the Allianz Arena.

“To be honest, yes, I am,' Gravenberch said. ‘I expected to play more minutes than I did. I thought I would get some more chances. It's about just wanting to play; that's the most important thing at my age.“

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I hope it'll be at Bayern – otherwise, we'll just have to look further. I want to play, but the manager is picking other players. I have to accept it, but it's difficult.”

“I was hoping for more minutes, but I have to stay calm. I told everyone that I don't want another year like that. Of course, you can't always be in the starting XI, but you can still play regularly – you can get a lot of minutes.”

Gravenberch has been identified as a target by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp this summer. The German manager wants to revamp his midfield options after James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, and Naby Keita's departures in this window. Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m.