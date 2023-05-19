Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will seek to move away from a club this summer to complete a transfer to Liverpool. The Dutch midfielder is not impressed by the lack of playing time he has been given at the Allianz Arena and now is reportedly surplus to requirements.

According to Kerry Hau from SPORT1, Liverpool are heavily involved in trying to secure a deal for the services of Gravenberch this summer. The midfielder has four years left on his club contract but is considering moving elsewhere due to the lack of playing time.

Talking about his lack of game time, the 20-year-old has said, “Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive… I say playing, but it’s mainly Training. That has to change next season. This role does not match my expectations.”

Bayern Munich would hope they recoup the £20m they paid for his services from Ajax. The Bavarians have yet to decide on Marcel Sabitzer, who is currently on loan at Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool are in for a major surgery of their squad after a disappointing season that saw them fail to pick any piece of silverware. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels he needs new midfield faces to control matches consistently.

Recently, the six-time European champions announced the departure of four players this summer, which includes three midfielders. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all close the chapter on their time at Anfield. Liverpool feel that Reschke is more affordable than Jude Bellingham, who is also linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.