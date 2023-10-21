Liverpool's pursuit of Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen has taken center stage in the football transfer market. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis reveals that talks over a new contract have hit a stumbling block. This development has raised speculation that Osimhen could be the chosen successor to the star forward, Mohamed Salah, who is heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

Osimhen's stellar performances were pivotal in Napoli's Serie A triumph last season, where he netted 26 goals in just 32 league appearances. According to the reports from the Mirror, Liverpool, a club with a history of interest in the 24-year-old, recently dispatched scouts to observe his international exploits.

De Laurentiis' recent comments regarding Osimhen's future have fueled the transfer fire. The Napoli president remained composed but acknowledged that the player's mood may have shifted. With Osimhen's contract running until 2025, Liverpool has an enticing opportunity.

Liverpool's potential acquisition of Osimhen is further complicated by interest from other Premier League giants. Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the dynamic forward, creating a competitive landscape for his signature.

The core of Liverpool's interest in Osimhen revolves around the future of their talismanic forward, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star is the subject of lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League, with Liverpool rejecting a jaw-dropping £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad last month. Though Liverpool remains keen on retaining Salah for now, there is an underlying belief that this season might be his last at Anfield, paving the way for a substantial transfer fee.

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher voiced this sentiment, suggesting that Liverpool could still reap considerable benefits from Salah's departure, provided they secure a worthy successor.

The footballing world is on its seat as the Liverpool transfer saga unfolds. Victor Osimhen's potential arrival could signify the beginning of a new era at Anfield, replacing one African superstar with another. However, the outcome of this high-stakes tango depends on multiple factors, including the unpredictable future of Mohamed Salah. Liverpool fans and football enthusiasts eagerly await this gripping narrative's next twist.