The ongoing contract saga between Napoli and Victor Osimhen has raised eyebrows in the football world. Still, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis seems unfazed by the striker's reluctance to commit to a new deal.

Osimhen has been a standout performer for Napoli, playing a pivotal role in their Serie A triumph last season, a feat that had eluded the club for 33 years. He also played a crucial role in guiding the team to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, marking a historic achievement for Napoli.

With just over 18 months left on his current contract, discussions to extend Osimhen's stay in Naples have been met with obstacles. While there is reported agreement on wage terms, the release clause has become a point of contention. Napoli seeks a substantial fee to maximize their returns in case of Osimhen's potential departure, while the Nigerian striker remains uncomfortable with the proposed figure.

This standoff has raised concerns among Napoli fans, especially in light of interest from several top European clubs last summer. At that time, Napoli reportedly set an asking price of around €150 million, a testament to Osimhen's growing reputation in football.

Adding to the situation's complexity was a TikTok video incident involving Osimhen, temporarily strained relations between the player and the club. While that issue appears to have been resolved, it may still complicate the negotiations for his contract extension.

De Laurentiis, however, remains unruffled. He is confident that even if Osimhen opts not to renew his contract, Napoli can still secure a favorable transfer fee next summer. According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the president stated, “We verbally agreed on a new deal in August, but if things change on his side, life goes on.”

With Osimhen's current contract expiring in June 2025, there is still time for negotiations to continue. However, as the season progresses, Napoli will be aware that Osimhen's contract situation could become a ticking time bomb, and a decision must be reached sooner rather than later. The ball is now in Osimhen's court, and his future with Napoli hangs in the balance, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the outcome of these ongoing discussions.