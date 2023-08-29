Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be facing more than a one-game suspension from his red card on Sunday in a comeback 2-1 win over Newcastle.

The Dutchman was handed a straight red in the first half when he fouled Magpies striker Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, with VAR confirming the decision made by referee John Brooks. While he was exiting the pitch, van Dijk had some choice words for fourth official Craig Pawson and as a result, he's been slapped with a charge from the FA for using “abusive and/or insulting words”.

The Reds star has until the end of the week to respond to the charge. He'll already watch from the sidelines this weekend against Aston Villa and could also miss Liverpool's next fixture versus Wolves, too.

There was little doubt it was a foul, but controversy arose because of the immediate red, which didn't seem warranted. That's exactly why Virgil van Dijk was so furious. Regardless, he can't let his emotions get the best of him because if an official is verbally abused, it's almost always going to result in punishment, especially with the FA trying to protect them even more this season.

Thankfully, Liverpool recovered as super-sub Darwin Nunez came on and scored a brace within 14 minutes to save the day and send the Merseysiders back home with a huge three points.

Not having van Dijk will surely hurt given his importance at the back but hopefully, the Netherlands international doesn't miss too much time due to his outburst.