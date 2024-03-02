Liverpool's title ambitions have been dealt a significant blow as manager Jurgen Klopp confirms that star goalkeeper Alisson Becker is facing a “serious injury.” Despite the setback, Klopp remains optimistic about Alisson's return this season, providing a glimmer of hope for the Premier League leaders.
“Alisson has suffered a serious injury, not a short one. There is no real timescale on it, but it is a proper muscle injury. It’s not a short one. It is a rather serious one, but NOT a season-ending injury,” Klopp revealed, shedding light on the extent of Alisson's condition.
Since Alisson's absence due to a hamstring problem in mid-February, the Reds have turned to Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher to fill the void between the posts. Kelleher's stellar performances have maintained Liverpool's momentum, including standout displays in key victories such as the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.
“While Alisson is sidelined, Kelleher has deputized admirably,” Klopp stated. “For me, it was never a discussion. We spoke about it, but for me, there was no chance of him leaving, so I was not interested in who was asking,” he added, dismissing any speculation of Kelleher's departure.
Despite Kelleher's heroics, Liverpool will undoubtedly miss Alisson's commanding presence and shot-stopping abilities. Klopp's reassurance that Alisson's injury is not season-ending offers a semblance of relief to fans amidst concerns over the goalkeeper's prolonged absence.
As Liverpool navigate through a crucial phase of the season, with upcoming fixtures including a Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Klopp remains steadfast in his support for Kelleher, dismissing any speculation of the goalkeeper's departure. Despite the challenges posed by Alisson's injury, Liverpool's resilience and depth will be tested as they strive to maintain their position at the top of the table.