The Cleveland Browns didn't have a very good Week 8.

Looking to build off on their 31-6 victory at home over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, the Browns entered Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough with some confidence. Instead, Drake Maye and the Pats showed everyone that Cleveland isn't on their level, with the Browns suffering a lopsided 32-13 defeat. With the loss, Cleveland dropped deeper below .500, as it now sports a 2-6 record.

Adding more to Cleveland's headaches is the health status of rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The first-year NFL player suffered a lower-body injury in the Patriots game and is now expected to miss more than just a week to recover.

“Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, one of the best rookies in a stellar class, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said. He’ll have an MRI, but those are typically 4-6 week injuries. He left the locker room in a boot,” shared Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It's a disappointing turn of events for Schwesinger. He's played well this season, including against the Patriots. Before he left the contest, he posted five total tackles and a pass defended. More impressively, he picked off Maye, the New England quarterback's only interception thrown versus the Browns. It was also the former UCLA Bruins star linebacker's first interception of his young NFL career.

Schwesinger is leading the Browns in tackles this season, with 59 entering the showdown against New England. His absence will very likely be felt by Cleveland's defense, which was far from its top form in Week 8. The Patriots gushed the Browns' stop unit for 422 total yards and 23 first downs. That said, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett had five sacks and six total tackles.

Maye passed for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-24 pass completions. Browns starter Dillon Gabriel, on the other hand, only threw for 156 passing yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions on 21-of-35 completions.

Losers in four of their last five games, the Browns have a bye ahead in Week 9, which comes at a convenient time for Schwesinger, as he recuperates from his injury.

Cleveland will resurface on the field in Week 10 with a matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.