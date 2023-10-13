Logan Paul is one of the most famous (or infamous) internet personalities. From gaining considerable traction on Vine to making it huge on YouTube to even stepping into a professional boxing ring, he's certainly done his bit to cement his entertainment legacy. Let's look at Logan Paul's net worth in 2023.

Logan Paul's Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $75 million

Logan Paul's net worth in 2022 is $75 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Logan Alexander Paul was born in Westlake, Ohio, and attended Westlake High School. In his youth, he was a gifted amateur wrestler and ended up qualifying for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships. He'd go on to enroll at Ohio University to pursue Industrial Engineering but would end up dropping out.

Logan Paul's early career

Paul dropped out of college and moved to Los Angeles, California, with his brother Jake. Both were very prominent on the video-sharing platform Vine. Before Vine was shut down in 2017, Logan had 9.47 million followers. He was also making waves on other sites, as his Instagram and Facebook pages gained hundreds of thousands of followers. Logan was becoming huge on YouTube EVEN BEFORE having his own YouTube channel; Vine compilations of Paul posted on YouTube by third parties garnered millions of views. Paul's following, referred to as “Logang,” grew exponentially.

He started doing YouTube as well in late 2013, posting daily vlogs on his channels TheOfficialLoganPaul and simply Logan Paul. He would expand his content to include music, animation, and even a YouTub Premium movie entitled The Thinning, wherein he starred beside former Disney live-action star Peyton List.

This wouldn't be his only foray into movies, however. The 26-year-old has made Airplane Mode (2019), a movie starring himself. Also in the film are other prominent social media personalities, including Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Lele Pons, Amanda Cerny, and Casey Neistat. He also filmed scenes in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson films, including Hercules (2014), Central Intelligence (2016), and, most notably, Baywatch (2017). However, all of Paul's scenes were cut from these movies.

From all his exploits in YouTube and mainstream media, Paul has garnered a significant following and has already become a divisive figure due to the nature of his content; his loud and exaggerated videos have irked viewers.

Logan Paul's controversies

He became the Internet's most hated person in 2017 with the infamous suicide forest controversy. On a fateful trip to Japan, Logan Paul filmed and posted three daily vlogs, with one most notably depicting a deceased person in Aokigahara (more commonly known as Japan's “suicide forest”). Paul was heavily criticized for his severe lack of insensitivity and discretion in handling the situation. Moreover, he was also accused of bad behavior while in the country. Amidst the backlash, Paul apologized via Twitter and YouTube and took a three-week hiatus from posting daily vlogs. He has also made a suicide prevention video and donated $1 million to suicide prevention agencies.

Nevertheless, his channel has taken several hits from this incident and previous controversies. YouTube took Paul's channel off Google Preferred (the site's preferred ad program), and several of his projects were halted.

Logan Paul's boxing career

In 2018, he ventured into amateur boxing, with British YouTuber and musician KSI challenging Logan and Jake to a fight. Logan would eventually accept KSI's challenge, scheduling KSI vs Logan Paul 1 on August 25, 2018, in Manchester Arena.

The first fight was a majority draw, setting up KSI vs Logan Paul 2 at Staples Center. It was a professional match, the first for both KSI and Paul. It ended in a split decision win for KSI, leaving Logan's professional boxing record at 0-1-0.

Despite the loss, Logan and legendary boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather had an exhibition match on June 6, 2021. The elder Paul brother lost the fight, although he did take the smaller Mayweather to the eighth round. His next fight will be on October 14, 2023, against Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul's current endeavors

Nowadays, Paul is most well-known for his Impaulsive podcast, which he also started in 2018. Similar to other podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience, Impaulsive's format involves having two hosts (Logan and Mike Majlak) and one or multiple guests. Notable Impaulsive guests include the likes of Ben Shapiro, Jordan Belford (aka “The Wolf of Wall Street” ), and even former boxing opponent KSI.

Paul is collaborating with KSI to launch a new beverage brand, Prime Hydration. Other ventures include his Maverick brand merchandise and the Maverick Membership Club. He also makes money off streams of his music.

Paul is also diving into sports entertainment with appearances in WWE. He has recently signed on to a multi-year contract extension. Logan Paul will collect more than five million bucks, according to Lous Dangoor of GimeMeSport. Paul's contract is higher than the ones of Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and The Miz.

With his diverse income streams from advertising revenue, merchandise sales, and podcast listeners, he is now worth $75 million.

Were you at all stunned by Logan Paul's net worth in 2023?