When WWE announced the signing of Logan Paul, the internet went crazy. Fans overreacted to the signing, thinking it was just a big publicity stunt. At the end of the day, WWE was bringing in a YouTube content creator who was ultimately taking the spotlight away from wrestlers committed to the sport year-round, so it was a fair assumption.

Fast forward to the end of 2022, and Logan Paul has lit the WWE Universe on fire. Competing in only three matches so far in his career, he has shown he is more than capable of standing toe-to-toe across the squared circle with the best of the best.

Before officially signing with WWE, he had his debut match against The Mysterios when he teamed with The Miz at WrestleMania. His high-flying wrestling style was impressive, to say the least, so whether you liked him or not, he left you on the edge of your seat.

After signing with WWE, Paul showed he could do more than be in a tag team when he faced The Miz one-on-one at SummerSlam. From taunting his opponent to jumping through announcers tables, he left the audience in awe with what they saw from a person who was only wrestling in his second career match.

Then we jump to WWE Crown Jewel, where Paul took on the Tribal Chief and self-proclaimed GOAT, Roman Reigns. The outrage amongst fans was very real when the match was first announced, considering Paul was getting a world championship match in only his third career match. Regardless of what the fans said, Paul took advantage of the opportunity and didn’t look back.

To say Logan Paul looked like a true WWE superstar at Crown Jewel is a massive understatement. He put on a masterclass performance with one of the greatest wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots. During the match, he suffered significant injuries that will likely leave him sidelined for months.

Not only did he put on a near five-star performance that will be remembered for years to come, but he also left his body out there as well. To be able to put on the show that he did while performing with significant injuries is not something you can downplay. He loves this industry and is willing to sacrifice his body for the fans, whether they cheer or boo him.

When Logan Paul returns to wrestling, fans should appreciate what he brings to the table. He’s not what fans are used to seeing on their TV screens, but Paul isn’t like any Hollywood celebrity that comes over to WWE. Paul cares for the sport and is committed to the craft. Unlike other celebrities, he isn’t in WWE for the paycheck. He’s in WWE because he wants to be one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen.

And in due time, Logan Paul might just become that.