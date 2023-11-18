Fans have been speculating about Loki's fate after the season two finale, and its director has confirmed what many viewers suspected.

Fans have been speculating about Loki's new role in the MCU following the season two finale of Loki, speculation that has seemingly been confirmed by one of the episode's directors.

Director Aaron Moorhead spoke about the finale during his appearance on the Phase Zero podcast when he confirmed Loki was now “the god of everyone's story” following season two's ending. He said the inspiration stemmed more from actual Norse mythology, rather than the character's recent comic arcs, and was an idea even the show's producers wanted to pursue, according to The Direct.

“When we looked up at the Whiteboard that Tom and Kevin [Wright] the producer brought us in to see, it had written God of Stories,” Moorhead told the podcast. “It was just a little note somewhere, and we really really latched on to that.”

Moorhead then shared his own description of Loki's role in the MCU, comparing him to “a librarian” who is the “god of everyone's story.”

The popular theory among fans following the season two finale was that Loki had become the MCU's god of stories, somewhat mirroring the character's 2015 comic book arc. In it, the god of mischief embarks on a multiversal quest to rewrite his fate and, in the process, gains the ability to manipulate time and space to change people's stories.

Some keen viewers immediately began to suspect that the MCU's Loki would head in a similar direction after he was shown to be time-slipping at the start of season two, randomly sending him to various points in time across the growing multiverse. Theories only intensified once the god was able to control his time-slipping and used it to find a solution to the Temporal Loom that ensured the multiverse's survival, despite He Who Remains' failsafe.

Loki season two is available to stream on Disney+.