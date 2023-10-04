Loki Season 2 is amongst us, and the critics' reactions for the MCU series are pouring in over at X (formally Twitter), it looks like fans are in for a treat.

The first six-episode season of Loki debuted over two years ago on Disney+, so naturally, the MCU faithful are anxiously ready for the return of the God of Mischief. And it sounds like there's some good stuff ahead.

Tom Hiddleston once again returns as the titular God of Mischief. The series follows an alternate variant of the character and his adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority). Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and Neil Ellice also star in the series.

Jonathan Majors, controversies and all, will be reprising his role of Kang. He was first introduced in Loki Season 1 before also starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Season 2 of Loki will premiere the first episode at 9 pm ET on October 5th on Disney+.

First Loki Season 2 reactions

Content creator Justin Walker is one of those enthusiastic about the new season. “This is great MCU,” he opens up on his X account. “Ke Huy Quan is such a fantastic addition to this cast!”

As for Editor Jinal Bhatt, she says, “Caught first 2 episodes of #LokiSeason2 on a big screen. Thoroughly enjoyed the God Of Mischief's return with bestie Mobius.”

Senior editor at Agents Fandom enthusiastically gets us hyped up with, “Story moves quick but with good flow, bromance and the supporting cast (especially Quan) are amazing, [the] score is euphoric, and the cinematography is breathtaking,”

And host and producer Brandon Davis raves, “#Loki Season 2 rules.”

RECOMMENDED
Cool Runnings, Disney

Cool Runnings director on Disney demanding actors to sound like ‘Sebastion the Crab’

Burtland Dixon ·

MCU, Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson

Loki: How to watch new MCU season on Disney+

Andrew Korpan ·

Ahsoka, Star Wars, Disney+, Rosario Dawson

Ahsoka Season 2 of Disney+ series gets massive update

Andrew Korpan ·

Finally, Mr. Movie Guy Joshua Ryan states, “Loki is the savior the #MCU needs.”

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 5.