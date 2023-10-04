Loki Season 2 is amongst us, and the critics' reactions for the MCU series are pouring in over at X (formally Twitter), it looks like fans are in for a treat.

The first six-episode season of Loki debuted over two years ago on Disney+, so naturally, the MCU faithful are anxiously ready for the return of the God of Mischief. And it sounds like there's some good stuff ahead.

Tom Hiddleston once again returns as the titular God of Mischief. The series follows an alternate variant of the character and his adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority). Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and Neil Ellice also star in the series.

Jonathan Majors, controversies and all, will be reprising his role of Kang. He was first introduced in Loki Season 1 before also starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Season 2 of Loki will premiere the first episode at 9 pm ET on October 5th on Disney+.

First Loki Season 2 reactions

Content creator Justin Walker is one of those enthusiastic about the new season. “This is great MCU,” he opens up on his X account. “Ke Huy Quan is such a fantastic addition to this cast!”

Immediate thoughts: This is great MCU. The first four episodes confirm what we knew: the buddy cop dynamic between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson defined in season 1 hits its second wind in season 2. Ke Huy Quan is such a fantastic addition to this… pic.twitter.com/Kwmn6aPHkz — Justin Walker (@jus10walker) October 3, 2023

As for Editor Jinal Bhatt, she says, “Caught first 2 episodes of #LokiSeason2 on a big screen. Thoroughly enjoyed the God Of Mischief's return with bestie Mobius.”

Caught first 2 episodes of #LokiSeason2 on a big screen. Thoroughly enjoyed the God Of Mischief's return with bestie Mobius. @twhiddleston is having a blast as #Loki. Ke Huy Quan is an endearing addition to the cast 💚 The Season 1 vibe persists. I am gripped! @LokiOfficial pic.twitter.com/kPAgzquhOI — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) October 4, 2023

Senior editor at Agents Fandom enthusiastically gets us hyped up with, “Story moves quick but with good flow, bromance and the supporting cast (especially Quan) are amazing, [the] score is euphoric, and the cinematography is breathtaking,”

#LokiSeason2 is lightning fast-paced, high stakes, unfiltered chaos, and frankly, it's incredible. Story moves quick but with good flow, bromance and the supporting cast (especially Quan) are amazing, score is euphoric, and the cinematography is breathtaking. #LOKI IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/Z3ZMJpoGgb — Adam (@adamblevins_) October 3, 2023

And host and producer Brandon Davis raves, “#Loki Season 2 rules.”

#Loki Season 2 rules. The first 4 episodes have a thrilling time-traveling mystery and charm. Some of the TVA sci-fi jargon is hard to follow. The cast is tremendous together. The sets are great. Overall, it’s awesome. Hoping Episodes 5 & 6 stick the landing! pic.twitter.com/nC3Oi7OXGe — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 3, 2023

Finally, Mr. Movie Guy Joshua Ryan states, “Loki is the savior the #MCU needs.”

#LokiSeason2 is EPIC! Loki is the savior the #MCU needs. Season 2 is one of the best Marvel entries we've gotten in a LONG time. It starts strong and delivers the goods each episode. This makes me excited for #Marvel again.@LokiOfficial @DisneyPlus @MarvelStudios @FandomWire pic.twitter.com/RBBRfShEEL — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) October 3, 2023

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 5.