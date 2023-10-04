The premiere of Loki Season 2 is about to hit Disney+ tomorrow. Here's how to catch the MCU series.

Episode 1 of the second season of Loki premiers on October 5 at 9:00pm PT. Following the one-episode premiere, a new episode will debut on Disney+ until November 9. Like the first season, there are six total episodes.

To watch it, you'll need a Disney+ subscription. The basic plan costs $7.99/month. For Disney+ Premium, it'll cost $10.99/month or $109.99/year. This is an ad-free experience. There are also bundle options with the likes of Hulu and ESPN+.

However, unlike Loki Season 1, Kate Herron will not direct all six episodes. In fact, she isn't confirmed to direct any of them in the second season as of the time of this writing. There are still three episodes that haven't revealed the writers, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular character in Loki. This series follows an alternate timeline's variant of the character — the one who took the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. His adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority) are chronicled in the series.

Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Owen Wilson also star in the series.

Jonathan Majors as Kang was introduced in the first season of Loki. He'd reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, serving as the film's antagonist. Despite the controversies surrounding the actor, he will appear in the second season.

The MCU will have little cooldown between Loki Season 2 and it's next feature film, The Marvels. With season two of their Disney+ series wrapping up on November 9, that leaves just one day before The Marvels comes out in theaters. Loki, however, will be the last MCU series for a while before Season 2 of What If? premieres later this year.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 5 on Disney+.