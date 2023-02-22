Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just released and the ending of this marvel Cinematic Universe film just paved the way toward the future. Thanks to the introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror to the MCU proper, the path has been laid bare for the next greatest threat to captivate audiences all over the world. Of course, that all starts here in Marvel’s latest film and its pair of post-credit scenes at the end of it.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes explained

In the first post-credits scene of Quantumania, we see three variants of Kang talk about him and his supposed demise at the hands of Scott Lang. These are Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion, and all three talk about how an Avenger caused the death of one of them.

Even though Kang’s death doesn’t mean anything to them, the fact that Scott Lang was involved has spurred them to action due to the Avengers slowly becoming aware of the Multiverse. They then agree to summon their variants in order to come up with a plan of action against their adversaries. At this point, viewers are shown a huge stadium with dozens of Kang variants teleporting right in the middle while countless more are cheering them from the stands.

The second scene shown after the credits shows Victor Timely, another variant of Kang, speaking to a crowd during the early 1900s about manipulating time and using it for their own benefit. This leads Mobius to say that he’s not as dangerous as Loki described him to be. For his part, Loki’s face is filled with fear as he stares at Timely.

How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leads to Loki season 2 and other future MCU projects

3. Avengers: Kang Dynasty

Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kickstarted Marvel’s Phase 5, the first season of Loki on Disney Plus gave everyone their first glimpse of Kang when He Who Remains was revealed in the end. Before he was ultimately killed by Sylvie, he explains the need to protect the Sacred Timeline in order to prevent his variants from starting another Multiversal War. Unfortunately, his death blew the door open for his antagonistic variants to arrive as all hell broke loose in the season finale of Loki.

Quantumania’s first post-credits scene introduces not only the three major variants of Kang, it also shows the danger they pose as leaders of the Conqueror’s countless versions. With the Avengers in their crosshairs, it’s going to be a matter of time before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face them in a massive battle. This event, of course, is reserved for Avengers: Kang Dynasty, and it’s expected that the Council of Kangs will do their worst to the primary MCU’s reality.

2. Fantastic Four

At this point in time, there’s no word yet on what the primary plot of Fantastic Four will be or who’s going to be the main antagonist. What’s certain, though, is that the MCU’s version of Marvel’s First Family is slated to kickstart Phase 6, the final part of the Multiverse Saga. It shouldn’t be much of a stretch to think that the upcoming movie will somehow tie into the overall conflict against Kang, or even one of his variants.

Plus, it must be noted that the Kang Ant-Man and his family fought in Quantumania has a real name – Nathaniel Richards. In the comics, this individual is a direct descendant of Reed Richards in the 31st century, possibly linking the upcoming Fantastic Four movie to Kang and his part in the Multiverse Saga.

1. Loki Season 2

Perhaps the most direct MCU project that benefitted the most from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is Loki. The second end-credits scene gave Marvel fans a glimpse of Mobius and Loki as the pair watch another variant of Kang named Victor Timely from afar.

The look on Loki’s face when Mobius says he doesn’t look dangerous at all gives the indication that the former Thor adversary will gain a first-hand experience of the Conqueror or one of his variants. The addition of Victor Timely, as portrayed by Jonathan Majors, will showcase another layer to the character as there are now a handful already shown in the MCU.

With Loki season 2 premiering on Disney Plus very soon, fans will somehow get another part of the overall story started in various Phase 4 projects and recently continued in Quantumania. It remains to be seen whether Kang and his variants will play a part in other films and series that are to come out yet, such as Thunderbolts and The Marvels. What’s definite, though, is that the most recent Ant-Man and the Wasp film started the ball rolling and fans will have enough time to see how it plays out in the coming years.