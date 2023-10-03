The upcoming season of Loki hit an impressive MCU milestone.

Speaking to Variety, Kevin Wright, who executive produces the MCU series, revealed that the second season of Loki didn't require any additional photography (aka reshoots).

“No,” Wright said of doing Loki reshoots. “And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out.”

The “this” Wright is referring to is the Jonathan Majors situation. After being introduced to the MCU in the first season of Loki, Majors was set up to be the next big bad. He played Kang once again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then the assault and harassment allegations arose. Majors is due to appear in court soon, and it appears the MCU executives want to see how that plays out.

In the meantime, Majors will still appear in Loki Season 2.

Loki is a Disney+ MCU series revolving around the titular character (played by Tom Hiddleston). It follows a different timeline's variant of the character, not the one who died in Infinity War, and his adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Aside from Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jonathan Majors, and Wunmi Mosaku also star in the MCU show. Recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan will make his MCU debut in the second season of Loki as well. Eric Martin wrote (or co-wrote) all six episodes of the season.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 5 on Disney+.