Loki executive producer, Kevin Wright has confirmed that Jonathan Majors' character, Victor Timely, will maintain a significant role in Loki Season 2. This is despite the actor's ongoing legal issues.

In fact, in an interview, Loki's executive producer is enthusiastic about Majors' character in the series.

“When you look at Kang, he has a very funny comic backstory. He has all these iterations. Timely was one that we've always wanted to do in Loki. And I think we're really excited about how that integrates into the season. It's a big part of the show.”

This statement came to life after recent reports suggested that Majors would appear in “about half of the episodes” of the six-episode Loki Season 2. Marvel Studios and Disney+ did not officially comment on the report. But Wright's interview corroborated the information, suggesting its accuracy.

However, the Loki producer refrained from revealing Majors' possible portrayal of other Kang variants.

On the other hand, Wright was more forthcoming about another character, Ke Huy Quan's OB, in Season 2. Quan gushed about being a Marvel fan and eagerly accepted the role. Wright described OB as the Time Variance Authority's top inventor and technician. He'd be the one responsible for all their technology.

Now, fans won't have to wait much longer to witness Victor Timely, OB, and the rest of the cast in action. Marvel Studios recently announced that Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 5, 2023, one day earlier than initially scheduled.

While the reason for the earlier release remains undisclosed, it aligns with Disney+'s recent trend of moving up release dates. And perhaps, although we have no confirmation from the Loki producer on Jonathan Majors‘ character, we might also get a surprise during premiere.