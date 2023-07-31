A trailer for Loki Season 2 dropped ahead of its October Disney+ premiere, and it shows Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's returns, as well as Kang (Jonathan Majors), and the debut of Ke Huy Quan's character.

The trailer begins with Loki (Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius Wilson) encountering a Time Variance Authority archivist played by Quan. “Wow! Great to see you again,” Quan's character says to Mobius. Loki then begins “time-slipping,” as Quan puts it.

However, despite knowing what it is, Quan cannot fix it. “It's impossible to time-slip in the TVA,” he confesses.

We then see Loki being pulled through various timelines. “If what I saw is true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction,” he says as Loki uncovers a sculpture of Kang hidden behind a wall.

“Whatever we do, we're playing God,” says a concerned “Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

“We are Gods,” replies Loki.

Late in the trailer, the post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is continued when we see Victor Timely — a Kang variant — appear on stage. “It's him,” Loki says upon seeing him.

Loki Season 2 is the continuation of the popular MCU Disney+ series from 2021. It will be a part of Phase Five of the MCU and Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, and Owen Wilson all make their returns to the series. Ke Huy Quan, an Oscar winner for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, will make his MCU debut in the season. Additionally, Jonathan Majors, allegations and all, will appear in the upcoming season.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 6 on Disney+.