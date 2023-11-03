Loki Season 2 debut with lesser viewers compared to the first season's premiere week, while other Disney+ shows maintain their views.

MCU'S Loki season 2, which debuted on October 5, attracted 446 million minutes of viewing during its initial three days and change, as reported by Nielsen's streaming rankings. This figure represents a 39 percent decrease. Compared to the 731 million minutes watched during the premiere week of Loki season 1 in June 2021.

Disney announced that Loki's season 2 premiere, with a duration of 47 minutes, received 10.9 million “views” worldwide, equivalent to approximately 512 million minutes of watch time. This uses the standard definition of a streaming view as the total viewing time divided by the runtime.

‘LOKI’ Season 2 debuted 39% lower than Season 1, according to Nielsen. (Source: https://t.co/J5NMuHSG3g) pic.twitter.com/R6Y2HRBXAi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 2, 2023

The 446 million minutes measured by Nielsen also encompassed viewing of the six episodes from season one. As a result, it is challenging to determine precisely how much time U.S. viewers dedicated to watching the season two opener. Although it is likely responsible for the majority of the week's viewing time.

Compared to Loki season 2, ‘Suits' maintained its top position with 1.28 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix and Peacock during October 2-8. While ‘Grey's Anatomy' surpassed a billion minutes for just the second time in Nielsen's three-year streaming charts history.

Other Disney shows like ‘Ahsoka' remained steady with 575 million minutes for the week of its Disney+ finale.

Debuts like ‘Haunted Mansion' had an impressive 992 million minutes of viewing for the week, adding to the streamer's recent success with movie premieres. This includes Disney shows like Elemental, The Little Mermaid, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, it's worth noting that Nielsen's streaming ratings exclusively cover viewing on TV sets. Meaning, it excludes minutes watched on computers or mobile devices, and are specific to U.S. audiences.