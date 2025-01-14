Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2025 is $35 million. Ball is a point guard for the Chicago Bulls. He is a former NBA All-Rookie Second Team player that has been battling a chronic knee injury in recent years.

He also is the brother of fellow NBA player LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball, who is a rapper that recently signed a big contract with Def Jam. Here is a closer look at Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2025.

What is Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2025?: $35 million (estimate)

Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2025 is $35 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Lonzo Ball was born on Oct. 27, 1997, in Anaheim, Calif. He attended Chino Hills high school. At the high school level, Ball led the Huskies with averages of 23.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 11.5 assists per game, according to sources.

But more importantly, Ball led Chino Hills to an undefeated 35-0 record. For Ball’s efforts, he was named California Mr. Basketball, National high school player of the year, and McDonald’s All-American.

Lonzo Ball commits to UCLA

Coming out of high school, Ball was a five-star prospect, according to ESPN. As a top prospect, he received offers from two college basketball programs, including New Mexico State and UCLA. Ball eventually committed to play for the UCLA Bruins.

Ball was only a one-and-done prospect for UCLA. In his lone season with UCLA, Ball put up averages of 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the field overall. As the starting guard for the Bruins, Ball would lead the NCAA in assists.

Moreover with Ball on the team, UCLA posted a 31-5 record. The Bruins made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. However, they were knocked out by Kentucky, 86-75.

Ball finished his college stint with several accolades. These accomplishments include the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, NABC Freshman of the Year, and the Wayman Tisdale Award. He also made the First team All-Pac 12 and became a Consensus First team All-American.

Lonzo Ball is drafted by the Lakers

After his lone season with the UCLA Bruins, Ball decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, he was selected in the first round with the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shortly after, Ball signed a four-year rookie deal worth $33.5 million with the Lakers, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Ball averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per outing while shooting 36 percent from the field. For his efforts, Ball was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

A season later, Ball saw his number take a slight dip. He averaged only 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 41 percent shooting.

Lonzo Ball is traded to the Pelicans

After two seasons, the Lakers traded Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the blockbuster deal headlined by All-Star big man Anthony Davis. In his first season with the Pelicans, Ball put up 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 40 percent overall.

In the 2020-21 season, Ball had arguably the best season of his NBA career individually. The former All-Rookie Team player tallied 14.6 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Lonzo Ball is traded to the Bulls

Expand Tweet

Despite coming off his best scoring season, the Pelicans shipped Ball to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, a second-round draft pick, and cash. As part of the sign-and-trade deal, Ball inked a four-year contract worth $85 million, according to a report by The Economic Times.

In his first season in a Bulls uniform, Ball registered 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting a career-best 42 percent from the field.

Lonzo Ball sidelined since the 2021-22 season

Coming off a respectable season with the Bulls, Ball never saw action during the 2022-23 or the 2023-24 seasons after going through a series of knee procedures. So it's not surprising that Ball accepted his $21.4 million one-year player option instead of becoming a free agent.

Ball returned to the court for the start of the 2024-25 season, but the Bulls have him coming off the bench to limit his minutes and the wear and tear on his knee. He missed 15 games in November, but since his return, he has seen an increase in his minutes.

Lonzo Ball's endorsement deals and investments

Given Ball’s popularity in the NBA, it isn’t surprising that the Bulls guard attracted the attention of major brands. He once endorsed his father’s infamous shoe brand, Big Baller Brand. Other brands he has partnered with include Marvel, Footlocker, and C4 Energy, according to Sportskeeda .

While Ball makes plenty of money from his NBA career, that hasn’t stopped him from preparing for life after basketball. Early on, the Bulls guard has already started investing in growing companies such as popular sports network Overtime and food auction firm Hungry.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Lonzo Ball’s net worth in 2025?