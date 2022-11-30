Published November 30, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli

The Chicago Bulls have been plagued with issues ever since January of last season. Coincidentally, that’s around the time that Lonzo Ball was sent to the sidelines with a strange knee injury. Ball has been working his way back to the court ever since, but hasn’t had much success in doing so, and the Bulls continue to anxiously await his return to action.

There hasn’t been much new news surrounding Ball’s knee injury early on this season, which has led many to wonder whether he will actually be able to suit up at some point this season. Thankfully, a new update came out recently, although it doesn’t provide much information on when Ball could return, making it a murky update at best.

“Ball underwent a second surgery on his ailing left knee in late September, and is believed to be making progress in his rehabilitation. Ball and the franchise have been hopeful of his return to action at some point after the calendar flips to 2023, sources said.” – Shams Charania & Daryll Mayberry, The Athletic

This at least seems to be an encouraging update, but there isn’t much news on Ball’s actual rehabilitation or return to the court. Ball has been making progress before to only take five steps backwards, so while it seems like this is good news, it looks like there is still a long way to go before Ball returns to the court.

For now, Lonzo Ball will be targeting a return at some point in 2023, and the Bulls will be hoping that he can return sooner rather than later. Ball has been crucial to Chicago’s success, so the sooner returns, the better their playoff chances are. But they may not want to get their hopes up just yet.