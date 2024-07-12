Lorenzo Musetti takes on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Musetti Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Musetti Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic, one and a half months ago, suffered an injury which figured to keep him off a tennis court for several weeks. Keep in mind that a torn meniscus injury for a 25-year-old athlete and a torn meniscus for a 37-year-old athlete aren't necessarily the same thing. An older athlete will often — though not always — need more recuperation time than a much younger athlete for the same injury. There were legitimate worries about Djokovic's ability to compete at Wimbledon to any extent. Forget about competing for a title; merely participating at Wimbledon this year was in question when Djokovic suffered that torn meniscus at the French Open.

Fast-forward a month and a half. Not only is Djokovic still in the Wimbledon field; he is, for a lot of tennis analysts, the favorite to win the championship. Carlos Alcaraz, if he beats Daniil Medvedev in Friday's other Wimbledon men's semifinal, would probably be a slight-to-moderate betting-market favorite in a potential Sunday final. However, when you consider how erratic and volatile Alcaraz has been in this tournament, a lot of tennis experts will tab Djokovic as their preferred choice as the man more likely to win. It's quite a turn of events at Wimbledon, where Djokovic is trying to tie Roger Federer with eight Wimbledon singles titles, tops on the all-time list for male tennis players and just behind Martina Navratilova's overall record of nine.

Djokovic certainly has a semifinal opponent he can handle. Lorenzo Musetti is making his first major semifinal appearance. He's a talented player, but he has nothing close to Djokovic's track record. Can Musetti — who has nothing to lose — play freely yet with precision in a way that works for him? We will find out soon enough.

Here are the Lorenzo Musetti-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon odds

Wimbledon Odds: Lorenzo Musetti-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread

Musetti +6.5: -110

Djokovic -6.5: -122

Money line

Musetti: +500

Djokovic: -720

To win first set

Musetti: +245

Djokovic: -310

Total Games In Match

Over 34.5: -120

Under 34.5: -110

Musetti over 14.5 games: -120

Musetti under 14.5 games: -110

Djokovic over 19.5 games: -122

Djokovic under 19.5 games: -110

How To Watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Approx. 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT — match could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

Why Lorenzo Musetti Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic did not play a quarterfinal match because Alex De Minaur withdrew from the tournament due to injury. Djokovic received a walkover, which means he has not played a match since Monday. He could be rusty and lack the rhythm he was beginning to build up. That could enable Musetti to keep the match close enough to cover the spread. Keep in mind that with a 6.5-game spread, Musetti could lose three sets by two games apiece and still cover. That offers Musetti bettors a cushion.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic will be fresh and rested against an inferior opponent. As long as he can win sets by a 6-3 margin, he should be in very good position to cover the spread, even if he loses one set. A 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 scoreline is a Djokovic cover, not a Musetti cover.

Final Lorenzo Musetti-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Djokovic's lack of match play invites rust into the equation. Therefore we will recommend staying away from this match and waiting for a live play.

Final Lorenzo Musetti-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic under 19.5 games