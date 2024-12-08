Jim Harbaugh felt generous this week and delivered gifts to his players. Receiver Ladd McConkey could have used a gift of healing. Ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s time to release our Los Angeles Chargers Week 14 predictions.

Harbaugh’s Chargers enter the game with a record of 8-4, seemingly holding little hope of catching the Chiefs (11-1) in the AFC West. But this is a big game that could have major implications for playoff seeding.

For the Chargers to have a shot against Patrick Mahomes and company, quarterback Justin Herbert will likely need to have a big game. Harbaugh didn’t shy away from the importance of this game, according to chargers.com.

“Big game,” Harbaugh said. “We're in the playoff fight? Good. It's on the road? Good. It's against the Chiefs? Good. Let's get prepared and get ready to roll.”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will hit a deep TD pass

It’s not like years past when Herbert seemed to deliver big play after big play. However, the Chargers have been winning more consistently in 2024.

In the first game against the Chiefs, Herbert fought through a bad ankle sprain and his team fell short 17-10 in Week 4.

“It does seem like a long time ago,” Herbert said. “You know, I think we've come a long way since then. I think we've grown and we've gotten better. We've definitely come closer as a team. It's always an exciting opportunity to play against them because we know how good they've been and how good they are.”

Herbert said his team must perform better when the defense lines up face to face.

“We've gotten a lot of man coverage,” Herbert said. “It's definitely something that we need to address and we need to be able to beat.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman added, “If we play a game and somebody plays Cover 2 and we don't do well against it, what do you do when you walk into the locker room after the game? You say, ‘Alright, fellas, going to get a bunch of Cover 2 next week.' If they play quarters and you don't do well, the next team might not [typically] play quarters but now they do. Man coverage, zone coverage, what it may be.”

Chargers safety Derwin James will contain Travis Kelce

James didn’t get to play in the earlier contest, but he will have a chance to lock up against Kele this time. And Kelce hurt the Chargers with seven catches for 89 yards.

Chargers defensive coordinator said he’s looking forward to having James on the field this time.

“Derwin is one of our best players, one of most impactful players and so to have him sort of eases your mind a little bit,” Minter said. “Not that that's a guarantee, Travis is such a great player. They've had so many good battles and so we have and unbelievable amount of respect for him. To me, that's what this league is about, the best-on-best matchups.”

Of course, the Chiefs won’t make it easy. Harabugh said the Chiefs have a varied defense, according to foxsports.com.

“There's a lot of schemes to unpack,” Harbaugh said this week. “(Chiefs defensive coordinator) Steve Spagnuolo has a vast array. I think there's some coordinators who call things off the call sheet. I think he does some of that. But it's all right there in his head, and the way he calculates is very impressive.”

Chargers RB Kimani Vidal will rush for 50-plus yards

Look for the Chargers to give Vidal a few more carries this week as Gus Edwards seems to have very little left in the tank. Vidal has gotten 4, 3, 6, 5, and 4 carries in his five games this season. But look for him to get double-digit chances in this contest as the Chargers look to keep Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines.

Chargers will hold Patrick Mahomes below 250 passing

Of course, it won’t be easy. Mahomes is Mahomes. Harbaugh said he knows how steep the challenge looks.

“He's had an amazing career,” Harbaugh said of Mahomes. “There's nothing he can't do.”