The AFC and NFC playoff pictures are almost all written in pen, as more teams locked up their spots in Week 17. Our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings include the usuals at the top but have a few new teams sneaking into our top 10 after clinching their postseason spots.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here are ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Detroit Lions (no change)

A Monday Night Football affair is on deck for the Detroit Lions in Week 17, as the Lions face off with the San Francisco 49ers. Still facing competition for the top spot in the NFC playoff picture, the Lions are fighting for their playoff seeding in every game the rest of the season, but are locked into the top spot in our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

Kicking off the Christmas slate of games, the Kansas City Chiefs marched east to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Winning their Week 17 matchup locked up the top seed in the AFC playoff picture, allowing the Chiefs to rest Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their starters in Week 18.

Travis Kelce passed Tony Gonzalez for the all-time receiving touchdown record with the Chiefs, and Kelce is more than alright with paying the fine after doing Gonzalez’ patented TD celebration. Mahomes threw for three scores, Kelce looked like his vintage self (8/84/1), and the Chiefs defense kept the Steelers quiet on offense.

3. Buffalo Bills (no change)

Nothing crazy was asked of the Buffalo Bills, as they easily won their Week 17 matchup over the New York Jets. A 40-14 win was a thorough walloping of BUF’s divisional rival, in a matchup that hasn’t really been close enough to be considered a rivalry.

Josh Allen threw for two scores and ran in another, James Cook found the end zone and rushed for 53 yards, and the defense forced two interceptions from Aaron Rodgers in their 13th win of the season.

4. Minnesota Vikings (no change)

A strong win in Week 17 over the Green Bay Packers sets up quite a fascinating matchup for the Minnesota Vikings in the final week of the regular season. Needing a win over the Lions to win the NFC North, the Vikings are hitting their stride at the right time.

Sam Darnold set a career mark with 377 passing yards, Justin Jefferson led all receivers with 92 yards, and the defense held up enough in the second half to hold on for their 14th win.

5. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

Lamar Jackson made NFL history in the Christmas win for the Baltimore Ravens, as he now holds the top spot for career rushing yards all-time in the NFL. Derrick Henry played his usual workhorse role, rumbling for 147 yards and a score on 27 carries, and Mark Andrews found the end zone again, scoring on one of his two receptions.

Jackson only completed 10 passes and threw for 168 yards, but found Andrews and Isaiah Likely for scores in the win. He only needed four carries to rack up 87 yards, including a 48-yard scoring run.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

Even without Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett was leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an easy win over the Dallas Cowboys. But a rib injury knocked Pickett out of Sunday’s game, inserting second-year QB Tanner McKee into the game.

With uncertainty surrounding both Hurts and Pickett moving forward, McKee looked like a solid fill-in, as he threw for two scores, the first of which to AJ Brown, which was his first career passing score in the NFL.

7. Washington Commanders (+1)

An electric Sunday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons went the way of Washington, who clinched their first playoff berth since 2020. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels led a clutch overtime drive, resulting in a short score to Zach Ertz, and the offense was humming on all cylinders most of the night.

The Commanders, who improved to 11-5 on the year, have locked up a playoff spot, and are fighting with the Packers for Wild Card seeding.

8. Green Bay Packers (-3)

Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense never looked to be operating at full speed in their loss to Minnesota, as Love struggled to push the ball down the field. An early Josh Jacobs fumble ended Green Bay’s first drive of the game, setting the tone for playing from behind the eight ball.

Love connected with Malik Heath for a late, fourth-quarter score, but the defense wasn’t able to slow down the Vikings offense after the two-minute warning, falling to 11-5 on the year.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

Booking their trip to the playoffs was quite a nice way to kick off the Saturday slate of games for the Los Angeles Chargers. In their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers looked revitalized and like a real threat in the postseason, as they jumped two spots into the top-10 of our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

Justin Herbert was lighting it up through the air in the win, connecting with rookie Ladd McConkey for two scores as the Georgia rookie continued his strong rookie season.

10. Los Angeles Rams (+2)

Needing a win to stay atop the NFC West division, the Los Angeles Rams used a goal-line stand to survive their Saturday night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, rounding out the top 10 of our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

It was a struggle on offense for Matthew Stafford and his receivers, but Kyren Williams (rushing TD) and Puka Nacua (10/129) led the way to help the Rams get to 10-6 on the year.

11. Denver Broncos (-1)

Coming up short in the best game of the week, the Denver Broncos were locked into a dogfight with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. A slow first half paved the way for a fun second half, and it took every single second for Denver to force this game into overtime.

Bo Nix led the Broncos down the field for a game-tying drive at the end of the fourth quarter, as he threw up a prayer that Marvin Mims Jr. came down with in the end zone. Coupled with a successful extra point, the Broncos stormed back and pushed the game into overtime.

However, a few mistakes paved the way for the Bengals to line up for the game-winning field goal, prolonging a wrapped-up postseason berth for the Broncos that still can happen in Week 18.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Even with having George Pickens back in the lineup, the Steelers offense struggled mightily, falling one game back of the Ravens in the AFC North and falling out of the top 10 of our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

Russell Wilson provided the only offense for Pittsburgh, as he rushed for a score. Only throwing for 205 yards, Wilson was sacked five times and threw an interception, and while the offense rushed for 202 yards, the game script forced the offense to abandon the run at times.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (+3)

Everything had to go right for the Bengals to hold on in their Week 17 matchup with the Broncos, and boy, did it ever. Even with a missed, chip-shot field goal prolonging their win, Joe Burrow and the high-powered offense carried the load again and helped keep Cincinnati in the playoff picture.

Burrow threw for 412 yards and three scores, connecting with Tee Higgins (11/131) for all three touchdowns in a dominant performance. Ja’Marr Chase (9/102) also crossed the century mark, and the Bengals offense needed every single yard, as they lost running back Chase Brown late in the game to injury.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1)

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who got 359 passing yards and five touchdowns from Baker Mayfield in their 48-14 win. Mayfield connected with Mike Evans and rookie Jalen McMillan for two touchdowns each, and rookie Bucky Irving ran for 113 yards and racked up 77 receiving yards in the blowout win.

Fighting with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South divisional crown, the Buccaneers’ Week 17 win keeps their playoff hopes alive, although they still need an Atlanta loss to secure their bid.

15. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

Needing a win to stay in the NFC playoff hunt, the Seattle Seahawks slogged their way to a 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears in the final Thursday Night Football game of the 2024 NFL season.

Geno Smith (160 passing yards) and Zach Charbonnet (57 rushing yards) led the way on offense for Seattle, who relied on the weather and a strong defensive showing to keep the Bears down all game.

16. Houston Texans (-3)

The Houston Texans defense was responsible for the only points in their Christmas loss to the Ravens, racking up a safety in their 31-2 blowout loss. C.J. Stroud struggled to 185 passing yards in the loss, throwing a pick and getting sacked five times in the process.

While having locked up the AFC South division, it’s fair to wonder just how far this team will go in the playoffs. Locked into a first-round home game, the Texans will likely play host to a team that will have a better record than them.

17. Miami Dolphins (no change)

Hanging onto a sliver of hope for their postseason hopes, the Miami Dolphins turned to backup Tyler Huntley for a win over the Cleveland Browns. Huntley threw for 225 yards and a score, and ran for 52 yards and a score, as the Dolphins got up to .500 at 8-8.

Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 105 yards on nine receptions, and Jonnu Smith (3/26) hauled in Huntley’s only passing touchdown in the win. The Dolphins will need a lot of help to make the playoffs in Week 18, keeping their spot in our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings a precarious one.

18. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

Starting off their Week 17 loss with a pick-six the other way, it was fair to say that things were not going to go the Cowboys’ way from an early point. Cooper Rush desperately missed having CeeDee Lamb in the lineup, as the offense struggled all game.

It’s fair to say that this season cannot end soon enough for Dallas, as they will head into the offseason with the hope that they can get better and healthier, potentially with a new coaching staff.

19. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

An interception in the end zone spoiled Arizona’s shot at an upset bid over the Rams, as a pass from Kyler Murray bounced off Trey McBride’s helmet and turned into an interception.

McBride finally found the end zone for the first time this season, as Murray connected with his talented tight end for a short score. With James Conner leaving Saturday’s game early with a knee injury, it became the Michael Carter show, as the former Jets running back took 13 carries for 70 yards.

20. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

Needing a win to keep pace for the final AFC Wild Card spot, the Indianapolis Colts faced the New York Giants in a favorable matchup in Week 17. But instead of getting to .500, the Colts fumbled their playoff chances, and are now eliminated.

With Anthony Richardson out, Joe Flacco (330 yards, two TDs) stepped in as the starter, and he connected with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce for scores. But the defense allowed the below-average Giants offense to hang 45 points on it, the first time in over five years they have scored that many points.

21. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

Rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. went toe-to-toe with fellow Commanders rookie QB Daniels, but the southpaw came out on the losing side of the SNF matchup. Needing a win to keep pace with the Buccaneers, the Falcons were able to tie the game on a fourth-down conversion, as Penix connected with Kyle Pitts for a late TD.

But not being able to touch the football in overtime sealed Atlanta's fate, which is now not looking good after their Week 17 loss. A game behind the Buccaneers means they will need some help in Week 18 if they want to clinch the NFC South divisional title.

22. New Orleans Saints (-1)

Rookie Spencer Rattler struggled in another start for the New Orleans Saints, as they dropped their sixth home game of the year. Rattler threw for 218 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss, connecting with tight end Foster Moreau (3/47) for his only touchdown of the day. The Saints fell one spot in our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings, and it's tough to see them jumping up even with a win next week.

23. San Francisco 49ers (no change)

With nothing left to play for in their 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are looking to wrap up their disappointing season with an upset win over the Lions. Plenty of injuries have derailed their postseason hopes, but inconsistent play on both sides of the ball also made it an uphill climb for the 49ers, as they will head into an offseason that could spark some changes for this franchise.

24. Carolina Panthers (no change)

It just was never a close matchup between the Buccaneers and the Panthers in Week 17, as Tampa Bay came out of the gate hot and firing on all cylinders. With Carolina not playing for anything but pride, Bryce Young and the offense did the best that it could.

Young connected with Adam Thielen for two scores, as Thielen hauled in five passes for 110 yards. Thielen’s two scores were all the offense had to write home about, as Young was sacked five times and the duo tasked with replacing the injured Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, and Mike Boone, combined for 20 rushing yards.

25. Chicago Bears (+1)

It’s fair to say that interim head coach Thomas Brown has faced an uphill climb after jumping up to the top spot on the Chicago coaching staff, and CHI’s Week 17 performance left a lot to be desired.

Caleb Williams struggled yet again because of his offensive line turning into a turnstile at Union Station, and the offense was not able to string any consistent play together. DJ Moore (6/54) led all receivers, but Williams only threw for 122 yards and was sacked seven times in the loss.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)

In a matchup of two teams vying for a top-five draft pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars (unfortunately) came out on top over the Tennessee Titans, 20-13.

Rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. continued his strong rookie campaign, hauling in seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Mac Jones also found Parker Washington (3/31) for a score as well in the win.

27. New York Jets (-2)

The 2024 season cannot end soon enough for the Jets, who are limping to the finish line after being demolished on the road against the Bills. Rodgers, who was in search of his 500th career passing touchdown, was intercepted twice and was kept out of the end zone.

Tyrod Taylor came in in relief, throwing touchdowns to Garrett Wilson (7/66/1) and Tyler Conklin (8/57/1), and that is all the offense was able to do. With reports about Wilson being unsure of his future with the Jets, this current offensive core could be playing its last game together after such high hopes.

28. Cleveland Browns (-1)

A second-quarter field goal was all that stood between the Cleveland Browns and a shutout, as they dropped their 13th game of the year and down a spot in our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings. A 20-3 loss to Miami was their sixth home loss on the year, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson needed 47 attempts to throw for 170 yards and an interception.

An early injury to running back Jerome Ford slowed down the rushing attack for the Browns, who saw D’Onta Foreman lead the team in carries (13). This offense needs an absolute rework this offseason, as Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku might be the lone skill players with their spots locked in for 2025.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (+2)

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers broke two NFL records in the Week 17 win for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they went on the road and beat the Saints, 25-10. Bowers, who has been the clear leader of the Raiders offense this season, broke the rookie reception record (set by Puka Nacua) and the rookie tight end receiving yards record (set by Mike Ditka), in Sunday’s win.

Bowers now has 108 receptions for 1,144 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games this season, showing that he is absolutely what this Raiders offense needs to be built around. The Las Vegas TE caught seven passes for 77 yards in Week 17, and he has one more week to extend his newly-minted rookie records.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

The Tennessee Titans came up short in their Week 17 divisional matchup with the Jaguars, as Mason Rudolph and the offense struggled without running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard, who missed Sunday’s contest with an illness, was replaced by Tyjae Spears in the lineup, who accounted for 103 total yards. Rudolph connected with Nick Vannett for his lone passing score, as Calvin Ridley (84 yards) and Chig Okonkwo (42 yards) both hauled in five receptions.

31. New York Giants (+1)

Needing a loss to remain in the driver’s seat for the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s only fitting that the Giants decided to pull an upset win over the Colts instead. Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and accounted for five touchdowns (four passing), producing potentially his best game yet in the NFL.

Malik Nabers caught seven balls for 171 yards and three scores, Wan’Dale Robinson hauled in five passes for 71 yards and a score, and the defense picked off Flacco late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Falling out of the top spot, the Giants are still in the running for the top selection but face an uphill battle, one that could cost them their choice of franchise QBs in April of 2025.

32. New England Patriots (-4)

Plenty of growth from Drake Maye has been the lone bright spot in the lost 2024 season for the New England Patriots, as their Week 17 drubbing at the hands of the Chargers was tough to watch. An offense that struggled to push the ball was also unable to stop anything on defense, dropping them into the last spot in our Week 18 NFL Power Rankings.

Questions surrounding the future of head coach Jerod Mayo are still floating around, but recent insights from how the Kraft family feels about Mayo might provide a sign into what to expect moving forward.