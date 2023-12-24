Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is reportedly considering surgery that could cause him to miss several weeks.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is reportedly considering knee surgery that would cost him approximately six-to-eight weeks, according to multiple reports.

Vincent was shut down on Oct. 30 due to a “left knee effusion.” He made his return to the lineup on Wednesday, playing 14 minutes in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. Vincent posted two points and three assists — including a couple of key dimes in the fourth quarter — and said he felt like he found a rhythm as the game wore on.

Vincent was ruled out the next night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was initially listed as probable for Saturday's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder before being downgraded to doubtful, then ultimately out. Ham said pregame in OKC that Vincent had been experiencing “a little bit of swelling” since the Chicago game and the team is evaluating options.

“You just have to make sure everything is well and good with him and his health, first and foremost. And then you just try to activate a Plan B. Which is Next Man Up,” said Ham. “Our number one top priority is to make sure we know what's going on with him and put him in a position where he can get healthy.”

The Lakers signed Vincent to a 3-year, $33 million contract last offseason — ultimately choosing the former Miami Heat guard who started in the NBA Finals last year over Dennis Schroder. The Lakers have struggled to defend quicker guards on the perimeter without either one — a scenario they're now potentially facing for multiple weeks. Plus, the feasibility of including Vincent in a trade before the Feb. 8 deadline will significantly diminish if he's out for an extended period.

“It's just a daily grind,” Vincent told ClutchPoints earlier this week about his rehab. “It's a daily grind. Some things you can't rush, some things you really shouldn't rush. I'm just trying to make sure I'm at my best to be able to go out here and compete and add to this great group.”

Vincent has averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 assists and has made just two of 17 attempts from 3-point range in five games for the Lakers.