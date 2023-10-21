A host of factors, including Anthony Davis and the quality of this Los Angeles Lakers team, are motivating LeBron James in his 21st NBA season. The Denver Nuggets are not one of them.

James hit on numerous topics during a session with reporters after Lakers practice on Saturday — the last time he'll take questions before his 21st NBA season gets underway on Tuesday in Denver. LeBron — who reiterated that his previously torn right foot is all good — credited his kids, his unceasing competitive drive, and his quest to become “legendary” in the sport for keeping his juices flowing in Year 21. (“Still seeing that Larry O'Brien trophy in my mind on a daily basis.”)

“It took a few months, but then when I was able to get back into my workouts, I was able to do some things I wasn't capable of doing throughout the whole playoffs, probably even before the playoffs,” he said about his recovery. “It's great to have that feeling, just have your motor back.”

Despite labeling his remaining time with the Lakers as “extra credit”, the four-time champ doesn't sound any less driven to win.

“When I came here, I felt like I didn’t just want to be here for a short stint. I came in with the notion that I wanted to help this franchise get back to the postseason … and be able to put another one of those Larry O'Brien trophies back in Jeanie Buss’ office. And I was able to do that.”

LeBron said he hopes to “move one of those Larry O’Brien trophies to the side and put another one up.”

Last season, the Lakers' late resurgence prompted LeBron to postpone surgery and return in March. His belief in the squad hasn't wavered.

“This team is motivating me, as well. Coming to practice every day and seeing the guys go to work every day, challenging each other and trying to get better.”

LeBron averaged 13.7 points in 18.8 minutes in three exhibition appearances. He flashed downhill acceleration and spry burst — particularly in the finale vs. the Phoenix Suns. He hit 41.7% of his 3-point attempts.

A hearty slice of LeBron's confidence in this group stems from what he's seeing from Davis — the second longest-tenured Laker, entering Year 5 as LeBron's teammate. LeBron believes Davis, who has been superb all preseason, is ready to (finally) seize the mantle as the Lakers' alpha.

“We're both co-captains, and he's just as much of a leader of this ballclub as I am. AD's everything that this franchise could want and more.”

LeBron James on Anthony Davis: “AD's great, man. AD's amazing… We're both co-captains, and he's just as much of a leader of this ballclub as I am…AD's everything that this franchise could want and more..,He's one of the greatest bigs to play for this franchise, for sure." pic.twitter.com/1EP3QjnVtD — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 21, 2023

As for the Nuggets rematch, LeBron won't need any chatter from the opposition to get him juiced.

“I don't get motivated against the opponents pretty much anymore. I don't need it. I don't want to say I don't get motivated to play, because I do get motivated to go against the competition, I love competing against the best. But I don't need an individual or a team to motivate me. I'm self-motivated. I'm enough.”

Instead, he'll respond with basketball on Tuesday, and with words … in time.