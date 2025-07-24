The Boston Red Sox made improbable MLB history Wednesday night in their thrilling 9-8 extra-innings comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies, defying nearly every statistical expectation along the way. Despite striking out 17 times, allowing five home runs, and falling behind 5-0 early, Boston fought back to avoid getting swept after losing the first and second games of the three-game set with Philly.

OptaSTATS took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter page) and noted the history made in the resilient win by the Red Sox.

The @RedSox are the first team in MLB history to: strike out 15+ times

give up 5+ home runs

face a 5+ run deficit …and yet still win the game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

That historic data point quickly went viral, amplifying what already felt like a dramatic momentum-shifter for a team sitting squarely in the AL Wild Card race. The Phillies, on the other hand, became the first team in MLB history to strike out 15 or more batters, hit five or more home runs, and lead by five or more—and still lose the game.

The game began in disaster for Boston. Philadelphia crushed two home runs in the first inning—courtesy of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper—and built a 5-0 lead through four innings against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. At that point, the narrative appeared to mirror the rest of Boston’s recent slump, having dropped four of their last five with just four total runs scored.

But the club flipped the script in the fifth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Romy Gonzalez launched a stunning grand slam to cap a six-run rally. It was one of just seven total hits Boston managed all night, but they made every one count. The Phillies tied the game at 6-6 in the eighth inning, but Carlos Narvaez came through in the 11th with a clutch two-run homer that gave the Red Sox just enough to hold on for a dramatic 9-8 win on the road at Citizens Bank Park.

It wasn’t just a gritty win—it was historic. The combination of strikeouts, long balls allowed, and a big deficit overcome had never been done in the history of baseball.

The win halted a potential sweep and improved Boston’s record to 55-49, keeping them third in the competitive AL East and firmly in Wild Card contention. With the trade deadline approaching, games like this could sway Boston’s front office to buy rather than sell—especially with players like Gonzalez and Narvaez stepping up in big moments.

Coming off a series that already featured rare moments—including the Phillies’ Game 1 win thanks to catcher’s interference—this finale gave Boston the last laugh. The post reframed what could’ve been forgotten as a sloppy win into something that will forever go down into MLB history. In doing so, it reminded fans that baseball remains a game where the improbable happens—and in the Red Sox’s case, magic just might be brewing again.