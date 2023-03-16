The most recent update to Lost Ark introduces the Artist Advanced Class. Check out the Artist’s Class Engravings and Skills in our Class Guide below.

Lost Ark Artist Class Guide

The Artist class was introduced in the most recent “The Art of War” update. The Artist brings a refreshing and unique playstyle to the battlefield with her illusion powers. With her introduction also comes the addition of the new Specialist class category. The official blog post also indicates that she will not be the last Specialist this year. This class is designed to bring diverse tactical options and exciting gameplay experiences to the table.

With her magic brush, The Artist can choose to summon divine beasts or directly attack her enemies, displaying her tactical versatility. Her kit is geared towards providing support to her team, rather than raw damage output, which makes her a valuable addition to any party. By rescuing her allies with her illusion powers, The Artist can quickly turn the tide of battle in her team’s favor.

Artist Class Changes in Western Version

The Artist class was at the center of controversy a few months back within the Lost Ark community. Lost Ark has been quite faithful to its original, and more ahead (in terms of content) counterpart in the Korean version, but this changed when publisher Amazon Games revealed that the Artist will receive more changes.

“While our goal is to preserve the authenticity of the original game, we also work with Smilegate RPG to make localization updates to ensure the game feels approachable and representative of our Western players. Nothing gameplay-related will change for the Artist Class, but some skins will be modified to better fit Western norms. “Amazon Games commented. “Specifically, skins with short skirts will have shorts added underneath the skirt, and other skins will have adjusted pant lengths or tights added. We will be working to preserve the original spirit of the skins when applying these changes to ensure players will have a variety of compelling customization options for this uniquely versatile class.”

Artist Class Identity

The Artist can fill the Harmony Meter Identity Gauge by landing skills on foes, filling up three Harmony Orbs. Harmony Orbs can be used to cast Moonfall and Sunrise. These two Identity Skills do not have a cooldown.

Moonfall – (Uses 2 Orbs) Strike the ground with a powerful stroke. Temporarily increase Outgoing Damage of all party members within 24 meters.

Sunrise – (Uses 1 Orb) Focus energy and summon a Sun Marble at the target location within 10 meters, which recovers HP. Up to 3 Sun Marbles can be summoned at once, and each Sun Marble lasts for 60s.

Lost Ark Artist Class Engravings

The Artist class is an Advanced class, and thus has two unique Class Engravings.

Take Full Bloom to increase her support capabilities and to provide healing, while Recurrence can be taken to self-buff the Artist for more offensive capabilities.

FULL BLOOM

When casting Sunrise, the energy spreads to recover the HP of Party Members within 24 meters of the Artist and Sun Marble: Level 1 – Recovers up to 7% of the Artist’s Max HP. Level 2 – Recovers up to 11% of the Artist’s Max HP. Level 3 – Recovers up to 15% of the Artist’s Max HP.



RECURRENCE

Upon using Moonfall or Sunrise, gain an effect that temporarily increases the Artist’s Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage: Level 1 – Increases Critical Hit Rate by 6% and Critical Damage by 20% for 60 seconds. Level 2 – Increases Critical Hit Rate by 9% and Critical Damage by 30% for 60 seconds. Level 3 – Increases Critical Hit Rate by 12% and Critical Damage by 40% for 60 seconds.



Lost Ark Artist Class Skills

Stroke: Ink Shower – Concentrate dimensional power into the brush and inflict Damage as you spread your energy.

Stroke: Sprinkle – Concentrate dimensional energy into the brush and then inflict Damage to foes in a cone-shaped area up to 9 meters away.

Stroke: Hopper – Ride the brush and bounce up, draw an arc, and then travel 6 meters. Inflicts Damage to foes around the landing spot before knocking them down. Can be used up to 3 times in a row.

Stroke: One Stroke – Channel dimensional power into the brush and unleash it 12 meters forward to inflict Damage and knock down foes.

Stroke: Upward Stroke – Lunge 2 meters in the target direction and draw a large circle to inflict Damage and send foes airborne. This skill can be used twice in a row.

Paint: Inkrise – Summon an ink swamp within 12 meters of the target location that lasts for 4s. Targets in the swamp receive Damage every 0.5s and suffer Move Speed reduction for 2s.

Paint: Butterfly Dream – Draw orchids and butterflies that inflict Damage to foes up to 8 meters ahead of you. After the butterflies fly forward to inflict Damage, draw orchids and butterflies a second time to deal the same amount of Damage again.

Paint: Drawing Orchids – Unfold a 14-meter-long Artist’s Scroll in front of you and push foes back with Damage, then inflict Damage every 0.5s a total of 6 times.

Paint: Pouncing Tiger – Summon a black tiger with the dimensional energy imbued in the ink to inflict Damage and knock foes down.

Paint: Moonsketch – Make a drawing on the ground at the target location within 12 meters for 2s, that unleashes an explosion to inflict Damage and lift foes into the air.

Paint: Starry Night – Concentrate dimensional power into the brush to change the space and inflict Damage every second for 0.6s on foes within a 6-meter radius up to 5 times.

Paint: Door of Illusion – Create a dimensional opening at the target location within 12 meters to teleport one party member to your location. The dimensional opening lasts for 10s, allowing party members to interact with it and travel as far as 32 meters. The transported party member generates a shield that absorbs Damage for 6s.

Paint: Ink Well – Leap and smash the ground with the brush for Damage, then create a puddle of ink that lasts for 3.5s. The ink puddle inflicts Damage over 12 hits, then launches foes in the air upon expiration, dealing additional Damage.

Paint: Sun Well – Create an Artist’s Scroll at the target location within 10 meters. The Artist’s Scroll lasts 4s, inflicting Damage every 0.5s. Instantly recovers partial MP for all party members within 24m.

Paint: Crane Wing – Draw and summon a crane that attacks foes.

Paint: Sunsketch – Gather dimensional energy into the brush and inflict Damage to nearby foes. Incoming Damage is reduced for all party members within 24 meters.

Artist Awakening Skills

Masterwork: Spectacle – Summon an 8-meter-wide Artist’s Scroll and start drawing to deal Damage 5 times. Any foes caught in the attack are then lifted into the air for additional Damage and inflicted with critical resistance reduction and movement speed reduction.

Masterwork: Efflorescence – Levitate in the swirl of flower petals and inflict Damage to foes within 24 meters. Grant a shield (absorbs Damage) to every ally within range. The Artist also gains 2 Harmony Orbs upon use.

Other Details

There will be lots of Progression Events that will come with the release of the Artist. The Punika Powerpass, Hyper Express Plus, and Story Express events will be available for all players from March 15 to June 14, 2023. However, this run of the progression events will have the same character designation and mission periods.

PUNIKA POWERPASS

The Punika Powerpass will be rewarded to players upon completing Punika’s quest “Berver’s Friend” during the progression event. This will grant Level 1340 gear.

HYPER EXPRESS PLUS

With the Hyper Express Plus Event, players can choose one character between Item Level 1340 and 1445 to participate and earn honing materials to break the 1445 wall.

STORY EXPRESS

Story Missions can now reward items like Item Level 1340 Argos Legendary Gear to further propel your character to greater heights. Any character that has not yet complete the “On the Border” quest from Rethamis can become a designated Story Express character.