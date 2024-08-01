As of the past several months, Microsoft has been on a roll with the games that have been released on the Xbox Game Pass. Some of the notable games currently on the pass are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Diablo IV, and Starfield. These games are usually costly when purchasing them separately outside the Game Pass. However, thanks to Microsoft, gamers can now enjoy these titles at a cheaper price.

With that in mind, players are now curious to know if any other big titles are coming to the Xbox Game Pass. We're already aware that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to the Game Pass on its launch date. But what else can fans get their hands on while waiting? Here are all the games to the Game Pass this August.

All Confirmed and Rumored Xbox Game Pass Titles

Every month, Microsoft would religiously update the Xbox Game Pass by adding new and old titles alike. This is to keep subscribers happy and leave them with more options to select from. Having that said, many are curious to know which games could be coming out this August. In this guide, we'll be jotting down every confirmed and rumored game coming to the Game Pass.

Confirmed

Here's a full list of all confirmed games coming to the Game Pass.

Creatures of Ava (August 7)

Creatures of Ava is a creature-saving game that invites players to explore a world teeming with wild beings. These creatures, once peaceful, now exhibit aggressive behavior due to an unknown infection, making it urgent for players to save them. The game fosters a sense of joy and wonder, encouraging players to use their skills to navigate the planet and solve environmental challenges.

The gameplay emphasizes curiosity-driven exploration of unique ecosystems, such as the vibrant Nari jungle and the mysterious Mâruba swamp, creating an interconnected world. Instead of defeating enemies, the non-aggressive combat mechanics focus on healing, with players using indigenous Flute melodies to tame creatures, enhancing the creature-saving experience.

Mafia Definitive Edition (August 13)

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a faithful remake of the 2002 classic Mafia. 2K Games built the classic from the ground up, giving players a reimagining of what Mafia would look like if it was released in the modern era of gaming.

Players follow the story of Tommy Angelo, a hardworking cab driver who got mixed up with a group of Italian mafias. The game takes place in the city of Lost Haven dating back to 1930. Prepare to revisit the 2002 classic and experience the game like it's the first time again.

Core Keeper (August 27)

Core Keeper is a survival sandbox game with pixel graphics. Awaken as an explorer in an ancient cavern filled with hidden secrets. Harvest relics and resources, create advanced tools, build your base, and discover a dynamically evolving world waiting to be unearthed.

Level up your skills, defeat legendary Titans, and harness the power of the Core. Tend to your garden, fish in mysterious waters, master numerous recipes, raise and care for animals, encounter the Cavelings, and create your unique world in this captivating underground adventure.

SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato (TBA)

SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato is a new adventure game developed by StudioBando. The game is set to release sometime this August, which means that it'll be a Day One release on the Xbox Game Pass.

The game follows the adventure of Miho who sets out on a quest to get a potato for his grandmother's soup. Things quickly turn around when he stumbles upon an epic adventure to retrieve the potato. SOPA focuses more on narrative gameplay and will feature top-notch cinematics. More details on how the game works will come as soon as the game launches.

Rumored

Here's a full list of all rumored games coming to the Game Pass.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (August 8)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a faithful remaster of the original Naughty Trilogy back in the late 90s. The orange marsupial made his return in the late 2010s with a coat of fresh paint. The game had up-to-date graphics, and new voice actors, but the same core gameplay mechanics.

It has been nearly a decade since Crash made his return. Now he could potentially make his debut on the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has yet to confirm this information, however, several reports suggest that the looney Bandicoot is coming.

Wargroove 2 (TBA)

Wargroove 2 is a tactical RPG that launched back in 2023. The game is similar to Fire Emblem wherein players have their character strategically enter combat.

Set off on a brand-new journey brimming with unexpected friendships, mysterious enemies, and vengeful schemes. Battle against your adversaries with a fresh roster of Commanders and leverage their new tiered ‘groove' abilities to turn the tide in your favor. Create and share maps, cutscenes, and campaigns using intuitive editors and comprehensive customization tools.

That's it for this guide on all titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass this August. For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.