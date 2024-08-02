The Madden 25 QB Rating Reveal has arrived, and the MVP duo of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson lead the pack. These are 10 guys you can rely on to win games on Sunday. Although EA Sports updates the ratings throughout the year, these 10 players represent the best of their position. at launch.

Who Are The 10 Best QBs in Madden 25? Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and More

The top 10 best QBs in Madden 25 include:

Patrick Mahomes (KC) – 99 OVR Lamar Jackson (BAL) – 98 OVR Joe Burrow (CIN) – 93 OVR Josh Allen (BUF) – 92 OVR Dak Prescott (DAL) – 90 OVR Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) – 88 OVR Justin Herbert (LAC) – 87 OVR Jalen Hurts (PHI) – 86 OVR Brock Purdy (SF) – 85 OVR Kirk Cousins (ATL) – 84 OVR

Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes is Madden 25's highest rated QB at launch. He once again joins the 99 Club with teammate Travis Kelce as they both lead their position ratings. Mahomes threw for over 4,000 yards and scored 27 touchdowns in what some may consider a “down-year” for the QB. Nevertheless, his Super Bowl performance against the 49ers saw the Texas Tech alum earn 399 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the regular season MVP Lamar Jackson lands right below Mahomes with a 98 OVR rating in Madden 25. Jackson earned multiple statistical career highs last season as he helped the team win 13 games. The Ravens had the best rushing offense in 2023, and Jackson's league-leading 5.5 yards per carry might've had something to do with it. Overall, Jackson will be the most fun QB to play with in Madden due to his dual threat abilities.

Despite missing time from injury in 2023, Joe Burrow remains one of the best QBs to play as in Madden 25 with a 93 OVR. That means that two of the top 10 best QBs in Madden 25 come from the AFC North. The short-lived Jake Browning Era is over, and Burrow hopes to come back better than ever. He'll hope to return to the Super Bowl this season.

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen ranks as the fourth best QB in Madden 25, with a 92 rating. Therefore, the top four best QBs in the game reside in the AFC. Allen scored 34 touchdowns last year, including a record-tying 15 rushing scores. In 10 playoff games, Allen has scored 26 total touchdowns and only turned the ball over six times. He more than deserves a top-tier Madden rating.

Overall, that includes the list of top 10 best QB ratings in Madden 25 at launch. Today marks the final day of the Madden 25 ratings reveal, and you'll be able to see the full ratings for every player in the game. So in case you want a head-start in Connected Franchise by looking up the best players, you can already do so.

However, if you want more Madden news, check out the latest Franchise & Presentation Deep Dive. Between a new and improved Draft Night experience, and returned Team Builder feature, there are tons of things to learn about. We look forward to the next deep dives prior to the game's launch later this month.

