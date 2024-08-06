The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are known for their resilient spirit and unwavering determination. These traits have helped them maintain a competitive edge in the NFL. However, as the 2024 training camp unfolds, not every Buccaneer is finding smooth sailing. Training camp this year is proving particularly challenging for some key players. With a mix of veterans and new faces vying for roster spots and starting positions, the pressure is on. Here, we dive into the struggles of four players who are currently underperforming, not showing up, or have succumbed to injury.

The Buccaneers so far

The Buccaneers retained key players Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Antoine Winfield this offseason. Mayfield’s contract ranges from one year at $40 million to three years at $100 million. That seems steep given his previous $4 million deal and 18th QBR ranking. That said, it's still a bargain compared to some more recent contract deals for QBs.

Winfield received a justified franchise tag due to his high value. Meanwhile, Evans’ team-friendly two-year, $41 million contract with $29 million guaranteed reflects his recent 1,255-yard season.

The Bucs also traded Carlton Davis III and two sixth-round picks to the Lions for a third-round pick. That was a smart move given Davis' poor performance and the team’s commitment to Jamel Dean. This trade saves money and gains draft capital, aligning with the Bucs' rebuilding status.

In training camp, the new wide receivers have impressed, and a familiar face is emerging as a defensive starter. However, the players struggling the most are those sidelined for various reasons.

Here we'll look at the four key Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who are struggling early during 2024 NFL training camp.

OL Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers have placed veteran guard Sua Opeta on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Opeta left practice last Tuesday, and the severity of his injury was confirmed shortly after.

With Opeta sidelined, Ben Bredeson is set to secure the starting left guard position. Opeta’s injury impacts Tampa Bay’s offensive line depth. However, it also provides an opportunity for backups Elijah Klein and Luke Haggard to vie for a spot on the final roster.

Opeta’s move to IR created a roster opening that the Bucs filled with outside linebacker Jay Person. The former Chattanooga standout was a two-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He should be an interesting addition to the defensive side.

LB Yaya Diaby

Buccaneers outside linebacker Yaya Diaby suffered an apparent ankle injury during training camp. Diaby was carted off the field, but initial reports suggest the injury is not severe.

Avoiding a major injury for Diaby is a relief for the Bucs. As the team’s top sack producer last year, Diaby should play a crucial role in Tampa Bay’s edge rush for the 2024 season.

With Randy Gregory yet to report to camp, the Bucs’ depth at outside linebacker is already thin. Sure, the team can manage without Diaby for a short period. However, they need him back soon to continue refining his pass-rushing skills.

LB Randy Gregory

Speaking of Gregory, the veteran outside linebacker remains absent from training camp. As things stand, there is little indication of his return. The Buccaneers, lacking experience at the position, could have benefited from Gregory’s seasoned pass-rushing abilities. His continued absence likely means he will re-enter the free agency pool. This would leave the Bucs to rely on less experienced players.

C Graham Barton

Rookie center Graham Barton is adjusting to a new position but has faced challenges, particularly with snapping. He had several poor snaps leading up to Day 9 of camp. These included a low snap that Mayfield barely managed to secure. Although it’s still early, Barton needs to improve this aspect of his game.

Barton has the potential to become a key player for the Buccaneers. That said, his early struggles highlight the difficulty of transitioning from college to the NFL. The coaching staff is closely monitoring his progress and working to help him develop throughout the preseason.

Looking Ahead

For the Buccaneers, the struggles of these key players are a reminder that talent alone is not enough. As the preseason games approach, all eyes will be on how these players respond to the challenges before them. The road to the regular season is fraught with obstacles. Only those who rise to the occasion will emerge as integral parts of the Buccaneers' 2024 campaign.

The road ahead for the Buccaneers will require resilience and determination, both from their key players and the team as a whole. These early struggles, while concerning, also present opportunities for growth and development. If the Buccaneers can address these issues and leverage their strengths, they have the potential to turn a rocky camp into a successful season. As training camp progresses, the team's ability to adapt and overcome will be the true test of their championship aspirations.