The year has not been very kind to the Miami Marlins. After Skip Schumaker's promise of notching better success from last season, it looks like the squad will fall short of expectations. However, it looks like there are some bright spots that they could continue to work on such that they get back into postseason contention in the coming years. One of those moments happened when Jesus Sanchez blasted an insane moonshot of a home run at the expense of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Marlins are on the verge of winning their series against the Reds. Skip Schumaker has led this squad to two wins already and can cap off everything with a sweep. However, the team from Ohio came out swinging. All hopes of crushing the Reds would then come to an end. So, a lot of Marlins fans were chasing for a consolation. The loss cost them what could have been a three-game winning streak.

However, this was not the mind of every Marlins and baseball fan. What they cared about was how insane Jesus Sanchez's home run was. He sent the ball out of LoanDepot Park which dropped a lot of individuals' jaws. How crazy was this feat? Well, he ended up notching a 480-foot home run which is the farthest that anyone has accomplished in the ongoing MLB season.

Marlins fans go nuts despite the loss to the Reds

The Marlins faithful quickly took to social media to unveil their amazement.

“Jesus Sanchez…WOW! Exit velo: 116.4 mph (hardest hit ball of the season for Sanchez). Distance: 480 ft (longest home run by an MLB player this season).13th home run of the season for Sanchy,” a fan wrote.

Some were even recalling what Sanchez did with the Marlins two years ago when they faced the Colorado Rockies. Back then, he obliterated the ball and sent it on a course for 496 feet up in the air.

Others are looking forward to the Marlins slugger breaking a big record, “With his #13, Dominican Jesus Sanchez hit the longest HR in the current GL season (480 feet) tonight. With one more he will equal his highest total: 14 in 2021 and 2023.”

Jesus Sanchez's home run might just be a good sign that the Marlins' future is going to be better.