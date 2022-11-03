Louisville basketball, Rick Pitino slapped on the wrist over recruiting scandal

The Louisville basketball recruitment scandal reached its verdict on Thursday, and the Cardinals program appears to have gotten away with a slap on the wrist.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process revealed its punishments for the Louisville basketball program on Thursday stemming from the wild recruitment scandal which gripped the program back in 2017, via Matt Norlander. Five years later, the Cardinals received a slap on the wrist and are virtually getting off scot-free.

On Thursday, the IARP announced a $5,000 fine for the Louisville basketball program and a two-year probation sentence. Additionally, Louisville will be granted fewer recruiting days, including a two-week ban on unofficial visits during this coming season and a two-week ban for “written and telephone correspondence” with recruits.

As for the individuals involved, former head coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack have not been disciplined whatsoever, while Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair were slapped with two-year “show cause” punishments. Johnson is now at Rhode Island where he is an assistant men’s basketball coach.

It’s important to note that decisions handed down from the IARP are not subject to appeals, so these rulings will be final.

The scandal, which began back in 2017 and was centered around Rick Pitino and Louisville’s recruitment of Bruce Bowen, finally came to its conclusion on Thursday, and Louisville should be feeling very lucky to get off with what feels like a slap on the wrist.

While Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and his staff will be under some recruitment restrictions in 2022-23, the Cardinals will be eligible to participate in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which is huge news for the program.