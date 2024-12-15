Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey is eager for another shot at Kentucky. The Cardinals lost to their bitter in-state rival on the hardwood Saturday, 93-85.

Kelsey acknowledged after the loss how painful it is to take for fans.

“I wanna beat 'em worse, we got 365 days until we go up against these guys again,” Kelsey said, per the Louisville Sports Network.

Both Louisville basketball and Kentucky are under new leadership this season. Kelsey is with the Cardinals, while former Kentucky player Mark Pope leads the Wildcats. Kentucky is ranked already under Pope, who replaced the legendary John Calipari.

The loss drops Louisville basketball to 6-5 on the season.

Pat Kelsey's Louisville basketball squad is banged up moving into ACC play

The Cardinals started out the season with an incredible run at the Battle for Atlantis, reaching the championship game. Louisville basketball dropped the title game to Oklahoma, but things already looked sharp for Kelsey's squad.

Injuries have decimated the team. Louisville basketball is without Aboubacar “Kader” Traore and Koren Johnson, who both sustained significant injuries. Kasean Pryor is also out after tearing his ACL in the Bahamas at the Atlantis tournament. The Cardinals are down to essentially eight rotation players.

Kelsey said his team has changed its on-court strategy following the devastating string of injuries.

Kelsey is in his first season at Louisville. He replaces Kenny Payne, who struggled through two seasons at the ACC school. Payne won just 12 games in two seasons.

The new coach is already trying to change the culture. Kelsey famously walked around campus to get Louisville students excited about a game against Tennessee. Even though the Cardinals lost that game, Kelsey is certainly winning hearts and minds with his passion.

Louisville basketball next plays Florida State on Saturday.