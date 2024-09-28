There are a lot of big games in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season, and one of them will see Louisville football take on Notre Dame football in a battle of the 15th and 16th ranked teams in the nation. This is a huge game for both squads, and ahead of the game, it looks like the Cardinals offense is set to get a huge boost in the form of talented wide receiver Caullin Lacy.

Lacy transferred from South Alabama to Louisville after a breakout campaign in 2023, but he has yet to take the field for his new team after he suffered a broken collarbone back in August. Lacy has taken some big steps towards making a return to action, though, and it sounds like he is expected to make his season debut for Louisville football on Saturday against Notre Dame.

Louisville football's offense set for massive Caullin Lacy boost

Lacy spent the first four years of his collegiate career at South Alabama, and he starred for the Jaguars in 2023 by posting some massive numbers (91 REC, 1316 YDS, 7 TD). The talented wideout ended up transferring to Louisville, but his collarbone injury put a temporary hold on his debut for the team, although he now seems ready to go in this huge clash against the Fighting Irish.

The Cardinals have already gotten great production from quarterback Tyler Shough under center, and the addition of Lacy into the lineup should only help make his life easier. Beating Notre Dame isn't going to be easy, but if Lacy can make an impact in his debut with his new team, they could end up coming out on top in this contest, while also maintaining their undefeated record and potentially moving up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll.