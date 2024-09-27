Stanford football's travel plans have been upended because of Hurricane Helene. The Cardinals were supposed to travel to South Carolina on Thursday, but the flight was not cleared to land because of inclement weather. The Cardinals will arrive Friday for Saturday's game against the Clemson Tigers, according to beat writer Derrian Carter. Louisville football will be forced to bus to South Bend, a 4.5-hour trip, for their Saturday game against Notre Dame, according to Action Network's Bretty McMurphy.

Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, has already impacted several games across the southeast. Millions across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are without power. Appalachian State-Liberty was cancelled and will not be rescheduled. App State is located in Boone, North Carolina. The area has been hit with severe flooding.

The Florida Gators, located in Gainesville, are on a bye week. The Florida State Seminoles should be on track to play SMU in Dallas on Saturday night.

UCF is hosting Colorado in Orlando on Saturday afternoon, and the Miami Hurricanes will host Virginia Tech on Friday evening.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M has been rescheduled to November 29.

Famous inclement weather games in college football

In one of the most infamous weather events to strike college football, Lee Corso's rental car was struck by lightning back in 2000 in Blacksburg, Virginia. During an intense storm before the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech matchup, Corso's rental car was struck. Then College GameDay host Chris Fowler recalled the event.

“It started up, and he drove it a little bit before it just died and he realized it was his car that got hit,” Fowler said. “Lee got out, hitched a ride with some fans, and the car-rental people brought him a new car.”

Earlier this season, multiple weather delays in Lexington, Kentucky forced the termination to the University of Kentucky's season opener vs. Southern Miss. There was still 9:56 left to play in the third quarter. Kentucky was ruled the winner, 31-0.

In 2017, the Miami Hurricanes cancelled a game against Arkansas State due to Hurricane Irma. Arkansas State would end up suing Miami for their decision to cancel the game and the case was settled.