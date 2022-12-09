By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After five years at Louisville, Malik Cunningham has decided to enter the NFL Draft. He’ll look to be the first Cardinals quarterback drafted since Lamar Jackson in 2018.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy was the first one to report on Cunningham’s decision. McMurphy also noted that the fifth-year senior will sit out of the upcoming Fenway Bowl.

Cunningham has been a difference maker for Louisville from almost his first day on campus. Over 56 career games, Cunningham has completed 62.6% of his passes for 9,660 yards, 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He has added 3,179 yards and 50 touchdowns rushing.

As a sophomore, Cunningham set his career high in passing touchdowns with 22. As a junior, he broke his passing yards record with 2,941. That junior season was when Cunningham got national attention, rushing 173 times for 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Malik Cunningham is currently ranked as the 10th best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft by The Draft Network. Analyst Keith Sanchez was impressed by Cunningham’s athleticism but was worried about his passing ability.

“Malik Cunningham is a quarterback whose athleticism instantly jumps off the film. He has the speed to run past defenders and is elusive in the open field,” Sanchez said. “There are elements in his passing game that he needs to improve on. At this stage of his development, Cunningham lacks the desire to throw with anticipation and waits for the receiver to be fully open.”

Cunningham has just wrapped up an electric college career at Louisville. Now, he’ll look to bring his dual-mobile quarterbacking talents to the NFL.