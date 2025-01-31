ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Louisville looks to remain near the top of the ACC as they face Georgia Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Louisville-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

Louisville comes into the game at 16-5 on the year, and 9-1 in conference play, placing them tied for second in the ACC. They opened up the year 5-1, with the only loss being to Tennessee. Still, they would lose four of their next five, including a Louisville loss to Kentucky. Since then, they have won ten straight games. In their last game, they faced Waked Forest. Louisville took the lead early in the first half and would control the game. They led by 24 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 72-59.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 9-12 on the year, while doing 3-7 in conference play, sitting tied for 13th in the ACC. It was not a strong start to the year for Georgia Tech going just 4-3. They would then lose four of the next five, before a three-game winning streak. Since then, they are just 1-5. Last time out, Georgia Tech faced Notre Dame. The game was tight, being tied at the end of the first half, and Georgia Tech having a lead late in the second half. Still, they would fall 71-68.

Here are the Louisville-Georgia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Louisville-Georgia Tech Odds

Louisville: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Georgia Tech: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 3:45 PM ET/ 12:45 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is ranked 26th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 40th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Louisville has been solid on the offensive end of the court. They are 54th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 107th in shooting efficiency. Further, they have been great on the glass, sitting 40th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Chucky Hepburn leads the way for Louisville. He is scoring 15 points per game this year, the most on the team. He also has 6.4 assists per game, which leads the team. Further, Hepburn has 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Reyen Smith joins him in the backcourt. He has 14.5 points per game this year while adding 3.1 rebounds per game this year. Further, Terrence Edwards comes in with 13.5 points per game, while adding 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Further, J'Vonne Haldey has been solid this year. He leads the team in rebounds per game this year, with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scored 11.7 points per game this year with 1.7 assists. Finally, James Scott has been solid this year. He has 7.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech is ranked 111th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 169th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 99th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgia Tech has been better on the offensive end of the court. They are 139th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 182nd in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 58th in the nation in assists per game this year.

Lance Terry leads the way for Georgia Tech, leading the team in both points and steals per game this year. He has 15.4 points per game with 1.3 steals per game. Further, he has 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Javian McCollum has been solid this year. He has 12.8 points per game this year while adding 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Natiah George has been solid. He has 10.9 points per game, with 3.8 rebounds, and a steal. He also leads the team with 6.2 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Baye Ndongo leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scored 11.6 points per game while adding 1.6 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Final Louisville-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. The first will be the second half of the game. Louisville is 63rd in the nation in points per game in the second half, while sitting 146 in opponent second-half points per game. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 211th in points per game, while sitting 250th in opponent points per game. Further, Louisville is much better in the rebounding game. They are 43rd in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 29th on the defense side. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 225th in offensive rebounding percentage and 127th in defensive rebounding percentage. Take Louisville in this one.

Final Louisville-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Louisville -7.5 (-110)