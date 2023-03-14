The New Orleans Saints are maintaining their QB depth even after signing Derek Carr this offseason. According to the latest reports, the team has agreed to bring back jameis winston on a one-year deal.
Winston is reportedly signing a one-year contract worth up to $8 million to stay in New Orleans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Of course there is no guaranteed starting opportunity for Winston with the Saints, but at least he should be familiar with the franchise and should be ready to play when his number is called.
The 29-year-old quarterback’s return didn’t come as a surprise, though, as it was revealed by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports earlier that the veteran signal-caller was “finalizing” a deal to return to New Orleans.
*More details to follow.