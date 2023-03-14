Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New Orleans Saints are maintaining their QB depth even after signing Derek Carr this offseason. According to the latest reports, the team has agreed to bring back jameis winston on a one-year deal.

Winston is reportedly signing a one-year contract worth up to $8 million to stay in New Orleans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Of course there is no guaranteed starting opportunity for Winston with the Saints, but at least he should be familiar with the franchise and should be ready to play when his number is called.

The 29-year-old quarterback’s return didn’t come as a surprise, though, as it was revealed by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports earlier that the veteran signal-caller was “finalizing” a deal to return to New Orleans.

