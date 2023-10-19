The LPGA BMW Ladies Championship is underway in South Korea. South African golfer Ashleigh Buhai leads after the first round of action concluded on Thursday. Buhai shot a bogey-free 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead, per ESPN. The women's golf star faced fierce competition with the presence of American Alison Lee and Ayaka Furue of Japan who finished second and third, respectively. Buhai provided some insight into her successful day on the course.

Ashleigh Buhai leads early in LPGA's second Asian swing tournament of the season

Buhai discussed what allowed her to have a successful showing on Thursday.

“My wedge play was really solid today. Just about every time I had a wedge in my hand, I hit it to a couple feet. So, I didn't have to think too hard on those puts,” Buhai said.

Thursday morning was a great day for LPGA golf. The conditions were calm and steady at the Seowon Valley Country Club. Buhai made sure to take advantage of the low-scoring game. Only 10 golfers in the 78-player field were over par.

Runner-up Alison Lee scored 63, which was a career low. Lee's ball strikes were exceptional, but she believes capitalizing on her putting game will give her an extra push. The American golf star has finished within the top 10 in her previous tournament appearances. She will be one to watch as the tournament progresses.

Defending champion Lydia Ko shot 67 on the day. Clearly, this LPGA field is stacked with many amazing golfers who can change the tide of the tournament. Who will take the next round in South Korea on Friday?