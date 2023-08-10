The AIG Women's Open on the LPGA tour is happening this weekend and Jin Young Ko took to the podium on Wednesday to answer some questions about the upcoming tournament. One reporter asked Young Ko a question regarding her goals for the tournament, and her unexpected response was one of the best moments from Wednesday's presser.

“I don't have any goals, I don't have any expectation, I don't have any stress from the golf,” Jin Young Ko said according to a tweet from Sean Zak. “I just want to enjoy for this week and I just want to eat a lot of sausage rolls. I've had three already.”

Young Ko sounds like most of us before we head out for a weekend round. I'm sure that's not the response the press was expecting her answer to be, and it sounds like she's got a very nice set up at this LPGA tournament to achieve her sausage roll goal.

“One of the guys that's a member at this golf course, he knows a really good bakery around here,” Young Ko said. “So he bought four sausage rolls for me yesterday. I had three yesterday, I had one this morning. I don't have more sausage rolls right now so I need to look in to where is a good place for a bakery.”

We'll see if there any more updates on Young Ko and her sausage roll journey. Right now she's at four, but it seems like she's going to make that number grows as the weekend goes on. As for her golf game, maybe the sausage rolls will be the magic ingredient that sparks her game.