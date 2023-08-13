The AIG Women's Open was tight all the way from the start. Lilia Vu and Charley Hull were always beside each other in the standings. Other competitors were also just five shots behind them. Although, the American would get ahead of her competition like Jin Young Ko eventually. A birdie putt on the 18th green zone netted her a new trophy in the LPGA Tour.

Lilia Vu got her third LPGA Tour win with her AIG Women's Open victory. She is now the sole player ranked number one in the whole world over amazing talents like Charley Hull and Jin Young Ko among others. Moreover, the win notched her a second major victory for the current season.

She also became the first American to win two majors in one season since Juli Inkster. This feat has not been done since 1999. The 25-year-old expressed how she felt during her fairway shots. And, how she was able to keep it in the green throughout the competition, via Sarah Kellam of LPGA News.

“I think I really kept to my one shot at a time. I don't really remember one single shot in particular but just playing my game” Vu unveiled her tactic during her time on the grass. Another strategy she employed was having competitive bliss as she took her putts, “I didn't look too hard at the leaderboard. I wasn't really sure where I was at. I kind of knew that I was doing pretty well and I think I glanced at it on 16 green just to see where I was at but I was going to play my game the whole time.”

A bright career is set for Lilia Vu along with Jin Young Ko.