Jin Young Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, broke the record for most weeks as the No. 1 ranked women's golfer on Monday. This week will mark her 159th week as the top-ranked women's golfer, topping Lorena Ochoa's record that stood for 13 years.

Ko has ranked No. 1 five different times in her career and reached the top this time after her win at the Cognizant Founders Cup in mid-May. That was her second win on the LPGA Tour this year following her successful title defense at the HSBC Women's World Championship in March.

She first achieved the world number one ranking in 2019 after her first major victory at the ANA Inspiration, now the Chevron Championship. Ko also won the Evian Championship that year for her second major win. She won LPGA Player of the Year in 2019 and again in 2021.

Ko's longest reign at the top of the rankings spanned 100 weeks from July 29, 2019, to June 27, 2021. She won three LPGA Tour events and had 12 top-five finishes during that span. Ko was the leading money winner on the tour for three straight years from 2019-2021.

Four other women have been the top-ranked player since Ko first achieved the ranking in April 2019.

Jin Young Ko finished tied for 20th last weekend at the Women's PGA Championship. With three more majors yet to be played this year on the LPGA Tour, Ko has a chance to add some more hardware and tighten her grip on the world No. 1 ranking. At 27 years old, Ko could shatter the record and make it untouchable for quite some time.