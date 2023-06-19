After back-to-back years as the runner-up at the Meijer LPGA Classic, Leona Maguire broke through for her second LPGA Tour win on Sunday with an 8-under final round.

Maguire finished the tournament at 21-under for a two-shot victory thanks to a blistering final six holes that saw her bury four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 14th.

“The goal today was just to go out and shoot as low a score as possible and see where I ended up,” Maguire said. “This one is, I think, that little bit sweeter after coming so close two years in a row.”

Maguire said her goal entering Sunday was to get to 20-under for the tournament. Her final round 64 put her at 21-under and netted her an impressive LPGA victory.

“I know a lot of people this week were saying, ‘You're due one, this course owes you something,' all the rest. But I suppose that's not golf. Golf usually doesn't work like that. But nice that it all worked out well for me this week.”

Maguire lost a heartbreaker in a three-way playoff at Blythfield Country Club last year following a two-stroke loss to Nelly Korda in 2021.

The former record-breaking No. 1 ranked women's amateur is having a very good season to this point and is playing some of her best golf as the LPGA major season approaches. She has seven top-10 finishes and missed the cut once in 10 starts this year. With three majors coming in the next six weeks, Leona Maguire is in as good a spot as any LPGA golfer to top the leaderboard at one of those events.