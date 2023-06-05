Rose Zhang is not just the next big thing in golf. She is already a massive star in the sport's realm. Zhang did not even waste much time making loud noises in the big leagues as she started her pro career with a big bang. In just her first pro tournament event, Zhang topped the field at the Mizuho Americas Open and in the process became just the first player in over seven decades to pull off an epic debut feat.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

In her first professional start, Rose Zhang wins at @MizuhoLPGA in Jersey City. Zhang is the 1st player to win an LPGA event while making their professional debut since Beverly Hanson at the 1951 Eastern Open.

Rose Zhang won that tournament via a playoff against Jennifer Kupcho, with both golfers finishing with a 9-under-60 after four rounds. Zhang opened the door for a potential come-from-behind victory by Kupcho when she fired a 74 in the fourth round while Kupcho had 69. But Zhang made sure she will go home with a win by claiming a par on the second hold of extra play.

It took fewer than two weeks — 13 days to be exact — for Rose Zhang to make her LPGA Tour debut and win in a pro event after winning an NCAA title. It was a remarkable turnaround and success for the former Stanford Cardinal star.

“I just can't believe it,” Rose Zhang said after winning on Sunday (via the Associated Press). “It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates, and to turn pro and come out here, it's just been amazing. I've enjoyed the journey.”

For her win, Zhang also pocketed $412,500.00.