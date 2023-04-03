Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Angel Reese’s antics towards Caitlin Clark in LSU’s victory on Sunday drew no shortage of reaction. Some people called her out for not showing class, while others defended her actions. Dave Portnoy certainly didn’t appreciate the way Reese handled her self, even referring to her as a “Classless piece of s**t” on Twitter.

Classless piece of shit https://t.co/e2qo7g5iXi — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal fired back at Portnoy following the NSFW criticism.

“and so is your mother,” Shaq wrote in response to Portnoy.

Portnoy then shared a two-word response to Shaq.

“Boom roasted?” Portnoy wrote.

Many people compared what Angel Reese did to Caitlyn Clark’s previous actions. This has led to various racial allegations on social media. Portnoy explained that his take on Reese had nothing to do with race.

I'd agree with you that if Clark did exactly what Reese did and I went after Reese and not Clark then it would be fair to suggest it's rooted in race. However they didn't do remotely the same thing and if you can't see that then race is clouding your perspective not mine https://t.co/vypfHx9bbQ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 3, 2023

“I’d agree with you that if Clark did exactly what Reese did and I went after Reese and not Clark then it would be fair to suggest it’s rooted in race. However they didn’t do remotely the same thing and if you can’t see that then race is clouding your perspective not mine,” Portnoy wrote.

He also said he “respects” Angel Reese for “embracing being classes.”

See I actually respect Angel embracing being #classless. She doesn't need people defending her. She is owning it. Every movie needs a villain. https://t.co/WV8GasE41Y — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 3, 2023

“See I actually respect Angel embracing being #classless. She doesn’t need people defending her. She is owning it. Every movie needs a villain.”

In the end, the LSU-Iowa national championship received plenty of attention. Caitlin Clark has emerged as a true star, while LSU basketball features an impressive all-around team. Angel Reese played well for LSU, but Alexis Morris’ effort can’t be ignored either. She scored 19 points in the second half to lead the Tigers to victory.