Tyrell Ward bids Kentucky a good night!

Antonio Reeves was doing everything to keep the Kentucky Wildcats alive against the LSU basketball squad. Rob Dillingham also followed suit but they could not contain the scoring barrage from the Tigers. Tyrell Ward started heating up along with Jordan Wright. The game came down to the wire as Kentucky took the lead. However, it was the LSU basketball program that got the last laugh.

17th-ranked Kentucky came down crashing against LSU. Tyrell Ward hit the game-winning shot as he responded to Rob Dillingham's attempt to seal the game. The LSU basketball forward got a lot of praise.

“TYRELL WARD. ONIONS,” and “TYRELL WARD GAME WINNER AND THEY ARE STORMING THE COURT IN BATON ROUGE!!!!!” were just some reactions to the game-winner.

LSU UPSETS KENTUCKY ON A WILD GAME-WINNER 🤯pic.twitter.com/60O3hLo3zq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2024

Ward was consistently showing up for the Tigers in this game. He led the LSU basketball squad in scoring with 17 points while also dropping an assist and two rebounds. Jalen Reed followed suit with 13 points of his own as he also grabbed six boards. Jordan Wright rounded out the scoring leaders with his all-around performance. He notched 13 points, dropped four dimes, and got four rebounds to end the night.

LSU basketball upsets 17th-ranked Kentucky

Kentucky did see Antonio Reeves and Dillingham combine for 48 out of the team's 74 total points but that was just not enough to pull away. Understandably, fans of the Wildcats were upset and they aired it out.

Statements like “Wow that is a fluke loss and a half for Kentucky,” and “Fix your team. No reason Kentucky is even in a close game with LSU. Kentucky just overrated,” were put out on X after the LSU basketball team upset the ranked team.

The main culprit for this upset was the flawless rebounding that the Tigers had. They closed out stops well with 26 defensive rebounds. Whenever they needed an extra possession after a miss, their big men delivered. This got them 18 offensive rebounds which eclipsed Kentucky who just got a measly nine boards on offense.

A lot of fans came out to support and continue to believe in their squad despite not having a ranking, “This is a big reason I’m LSU until I fucking die.”

There is a lot of hope for this squad moving forward. Hopefully, the LSU basketball squad make it to the big dance.