The LSU recruiting machine has its sights set on 2024 five-star EDGE Colin Simmons, and two of its biggest superstars have helped to roll out the red carpet.

Simmons posed for a picture at LSU’s spring game with a relaxed Joe Burrow in an Instagram post shared by recruiting site On3.com. He also shared a selfie with Angel Reese, the runaway star of this past month’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

National powers Texas, Georgia and LSU Football are also in pursuit of the 6-foot-2 1/2, 225 pound high school phenom.

LSU is listed with over 44% odds to land Simmons, a pass-rush specialist, according to On3’s prediction machine.

Burrow and Reese were recently mentioned by Shaquille O’Neal, who said Reese is “probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports.”

Burrow began his college football career as a three-star recruit in 2015 out of Athens, Ohio before transferring to LSU. Reese was a five-star out of Baltimore in the 2020 women’s basketball recruiting cycle.

The 2024 LSU recruiting class is currently ranked number five overall according to On3.com’s recruiting rankings with 17 four-star players committed. The class only has one five-star pledge, offensive tackle Zalance Heard of Monroe, Louisiana.

The 2024 LSU recruiting class currently has three EDGE players already committed. Simmons would join a crowded group at the position if he does decide to sign with Brian Kelly’s team.

LSU football finished last season with a record of 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

“It honestly feels like Texas,” Simmons said to On3’s Chad Simmons about LSU on March 21.

“The diversity there, I love it. I can be myself, I fit in, I feel good when I’m there and it feels like home.”