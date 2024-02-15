Trey Holly of LSU football was taken into custody for three felony charges.

LSU football has hit the news cycle for all the wrong reasons. With spring training right around the corner, running back Trey Holly was reportedly taken into custody with three felony charges.

Holly is being charged with “attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon,” according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Not a great look for Trey Holly or LSU football.

“Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office in Farmerville, La., tells ESPN that LSU running back Trey Holly has been taken into custody on three felony charges – attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.”

LSU football acknowledged the situation and claimed that Trey Holly is currently suspended from team activities.

“When asked for a statement about Trey Holly, LSU sends a statement that they are ‘aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish.' LSU says that the athlete has been ‘suspended indefinitely from all team activities.'”

Reports indicate two other individuals were arrested alongside Trey Holly, per Wilson Alexander of Nola.com. The alleged incident took place in an apartment complex at Union Parish on Feb 9. Two people were left injured. “One woman was shot three times, which left her in critical condition, and a man was shot once in his lower leg.”

“LSU running back Trey Holly and two others have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Union Parish apartment complex that left two people injured.”

It's not clear who the other two individuals are. However, Sheriff Dusty Gates claims “the investigation remains ongoing and possibly another shooter was involved. Gates said the other suspect has not been identified, but he anticipated ‘additional arrests.'”

Trey Holly was a freshman for the LSU football program last season where he ended with 110 rushing yards and one touchdown. He was potentially in line for a bigger role next season. But with this investigation going on his future is now up in the air.