This is the Tigers best, sneakiest transfer portal pickup.

Many didn't know how Brian Kelly would work out in his departure from Notre Dame to the LSU football program and the SEC. But things have worked out pretty well for him thus far, including either a first or second-place finish in the SEC West, with an SEC Championship Game appearance in his first season in Baton Rouge. Kelly may have his work cut out for him if he wants to have similar success in 2024.

Most don't just walk into the SEC and automatically have 10-3 and 10-4 seasons in their first two years that include a conference title game appearance, two bowl game victories, and two top-20 College Football Playoff final rankings. But that's exactly what Kelly has done.

Some of that success was due to Kelly's work in the transfer portal. In 2022, Kelly brought in 15 transfer commits that helped give the Tigers the No. 3 ranked transfer portal class. One of those 15 commits was the eventual 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The following year, LSU football earned the No. 5 ranked transfer portal class with 13 commits. Though highly ranked, there were some notable duds in what was a secondary-heavy class. That's why it could be concerning to some that Kelly and the Tigers only pulled off the 42nd ranked transfer portal class with just six incoming commits — three three-star players and three four-stars — and 17 outgoing transfers.

Three of those six players will be two cornerbacks and one safety. Kelly will hope that he has better luck with this year's portal group of secondary players, including cornerback Jyaire Brown out of Ohio State.

Cornerback Jyaire Brown transfers to LSU football

LSU somehow walked away from the 2023 season with a 10-4 record. That was with the 105th ranked total defense in the country, which averaged giving up 6.14 yards per play and 416.6 yards per game. They were also tied for the No. 78 ranked scoring defense, allowing 28 points per game.

If Kelly's Tigers want to expand in what will be an expanded SEC conference in 2024 with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, those defensive stats likely won't get them a top ranking within the conference.

Just looking at Jyaire Brown's numbers from Ohio State may not be impressive, but there should be a high ceiling for the junior.

While in Buckeye country, Jyaire Brown played in just 13 games in two seasons, accounting for nine total tackles, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble. His freshman season saw the most of that productivity, where he played 197 snaps — the most for any freshman — mostly on special teams. His sophomore season was cut short due to dealing with an ankle injury, with his only stat, one solo tackle, coming against Michigan State on Nov. 11, per Sports Reference.

As a transfer, Brown is a three-star, ranked the No. 368 overall and No. 43 cornerback. Coming in as a high school prospect, he was a former four-star, ranked as the No. 30 cornerback and No. 11 player in the state of Ohio, per 247sports.

If Brown can come into Baton Rouge and stay healthy, this could be the sneakiest transfer portal get for Kelly and LSU football.