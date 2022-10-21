LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay. Kelly, whose Tigers squad had to deal with as many as five stoppages of play due to replay during this past weekend’s win over the Florida Gators, sounded off on the concept during an appearance on his radio show ahead of a huge game vs. Ole Miss. Here’s what the LSU football head coach had to say, per Yahoo Sports.

“Here’s how it was explained to us: If you break it down to the millisecond by a frame, his hand is slightly moving forward by a frame,” Kelly said. “So, if we’re going to get to that level, it’s amazing. Like, instant replay is ruining the game.”

Brian Kelly revealed that he was told the instant replay crew broke things down to a “millisecond by a frame”, which he feels is “ruining the game.” Of course, some would say that that level of attention to detail, which the LSU football coach is scoffing at, makes the game better.

But Kelly is clearly not a fan. Or he’s just bothered by the number of instant replay calls going against LSU football. He continued his rant, saying that “10 out of 10 times, the call stands on the field”, before adding this.

“Unless it’s an LSU call, right? Or is it just me?” Kelly asked. “I just don’t think they like the guy from up north.”

It sounds like Brian Kelly genuinely isn’t a fan of instant replay. But there’s also some sour grapes going on here.